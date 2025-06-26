GOP Subpoenas Jill Biden ‘Work Husband’ to Testify on Biden’s Fitness

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) The Republican-led House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena to a man described as former First Lady Jill Biden’s “work husband” to determine how sharp former President Joe Biden was in office.

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., issued the subpoena to Anthony Bernal, the former First Lady’s former senior advisor. The document calls for Bernal to appear for a deposition on July 16 as part of the committee’s investigation into allegations of a cover-up of President Joe Biden’s “mental decline and potentially unauthorized executive actions,” according to the chairman.

Bernal declined to appear at a voluntary transcribed interview after the White House Counsel waived executive privilege for the Oversight Committee’s investigation, Comer said. After a back-and-forth over when and how Bernal would appear before the committee dating back to May, Bernal’s attorney on Wednesday withdrew his client’s scheduled appearance for Thursday.

Comer said he wasn’t willing to wait much longer.

“To avoid any further delays, your appearance before the Committee is now compelled,” he wrote in the letter.

The letter said the committee wants to know what Bernal saw in the White House during Biden’s tenure.

“The Committee seeks information about your assessment of and relationship with former President Biden to explore whether the time has come for Congress to revisit potential legislation to address the oversight of presidents’ fitness to serve pursuant to its authority under Section 4 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment or to propose changes to the Twenty-Fifth Amendment itself,” Comer wrote.

Comer also ordered Dr. Kevin O’Connor, former president Joe Biden’s physician, to appear for a deposition on July 9 as part of the investigation into Biden’s physical and mental fitness.

O’Connor and Bernal’s attorneys did not immediately respond to The Center Square’s request for comment.

