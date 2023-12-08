GOP Senator’s Son Reportedly Killed Officer in Chaotic Car Chase

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., announced on Wednesday that his 42-year-old son was involved in a police chase of a stolen vehicle that led to the killing of a law enforcement officer.

The senator’s son, Ian Cramer, was en route to an emergency room with his mother, Kris Cramer, before taking off in the family’s SUV. He ultimately crashed the vehicle into an unoccupied police vehicle, resulting in the officer’s fatal injury.

Ian Cramer reportedly suffers from mental disorders, including paranoia and hallucinations. The man insisted on going to his brother Ike. However, as detailed by Kevin Cramer, Ike passed away in 2018, prompting his mother to urgently take him to a hospital.

Upon their arrival, Ian Cramer gained control of the vehicle and drove off. Law enforcement tracked the vehicle via the mother’s cellphone and proceeded to chase him.

Ian Cramer crashed the vehicle into a Mercer County Sheriff’s Office car, as reported by KFYTV. The vehicle was parked adjacent to the road and had its emergency lights flashing.

Tragically, a police officer standing next to the vehicle was struck by Ian Cramer’s stolen SUV, resulting in the officer’s fatal injury.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased officer as Paul Martin, a 53-year-old veteran with 18 years of service. Martin leaves behind a wife and three children.

At the time of the accident, Ian Cramer fled on foot but was ultimately apprehended. He was taken to the Sakakwea Medical Center and then transferred to the McLean County Detention Center, KFYTV reported.

Ian Cramer was reportedly charged with manslaughter and fleeing an officer, one Associated Press reporter said on Twitter.

Kevin Cramer extended his condolences to Martin’s family in a heartfelt letter and stated he was traveling back to his home state.

“We grieve especially for the family of the hero who tried to help Ian, and we pray for our gracious God to show up as He always does in tragedy,” he said. “We ask the public for prayers for the lost officer’s family and colleagues who serve us every day and are grateful for all they do for us.”