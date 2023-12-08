Quantcast
Thursday, December 7, 2023

GOP Senator’s Son Reportedly Killed Officer in Chaotic Car Chase

'We grieve especially for the family of the hero who tried to help Ian...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Sen Kevin Cramer, R-ND, speaks during a hearing, May 20, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. A North Dakota sheriff's deputy was killed when a stolen SUV driven by the son of Sen. Cramer crashed during a police pursuit and struck a sheriff's vehicle, pushing it into the deputy, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and a statement from Cramer.(Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., announced on Wednesday that his 42-year-old son was involved in a police chase of a stolen vehicle that led to the killing of a law enforcement officer. 

The senator’s son, Ian Cramer, was en route to an emergency room with his mother, Kris Cramer, before taking off in the family’s SUV. He ultimately crashed the vehicle into an unoccupied police vehicle, resulting in the officer’s fatal injury. 

Ian Cramer reportedly suffers from mental disorders, including paranoia and hallucinations. The man insisted on going to his brother Ike. However, as detailed by Kevin Cramer, Ike passed away in 2018, prompting his mother to urgently take him to a hospital.

Upon their arrival, Ian Cramer gained control of the vehicle and drove off. Law enforcement tracked the vehicle via the mother’s cellphone and proceeded to chase him. 

Ian Cramer crashed the vehicle into a Mercer County Sheriff’s Office car, as reported by KFYTV. The vehicle was parked adjacent to the road and had its emergency lights flashing. 

Tragically, a police officer standing next to the vehicle was struck by Ian Cramer’s stolen SUV, resulting in the officer’s fatal injury. 

The Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased officer as Paul Martin, a 53-year-old veteran with 18 years of service. Martin leaves behind a wife and three children.

At the time of the accident, Ian Cramer fled on foot but was ultimately apprehended. He was taken to the Sakakwea Medical Center and then transferred to the McLean County Detention Center, KFYTV reported.

Ian Cramer was reportedly charged with manslaughter and fleeing an officer, one Associated Press reporter said on Twitter.

Kevin Cramer extended his condolences to Martin’s family in a heartfelt letter and stated he was traveling back to his home state. 

“We grieve especially for the family of the hero who tried to help Ian, and we pray for our gracious God to show up as He always does in tragedy,” he said. “We ask the public for prayers for the lost officer’s family and colleagues who serve us every day and are grateful for all they do for us.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Judge Voids Rigged La. Election Where Dem. Won by 1 Vote
Next article
Hispanic Hamas? Gang Members Kill and Mutilate Gay Man, Send Photos to Family

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com