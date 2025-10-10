GOP Election Official Buys Dominion Voting Systems

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Dominion Voting Systems is no more.

The controversial Canadian company was acquired Thursday by Scott Leiendecker, the former Republican director of the St. Louis City Board of Elections, and has been rebranded as Liberty Vote, Headline USA can confirm.

Describing itself as “100% American‐owned” and “dedicated to restoring trust” in elections, Liberty Vote said its mission to secure every vote is secure, fair and verifiable.

In a statement posted on the new Liberty Vote website, Leiendecker said he has spent his life “working to strengthen America’s elections.”

Fascinating. Dominion Voting was just bought out. pic.twitter.com/eLGBayhp56 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 9, 2025

Leiendecker said his commitment to election integrity “began years ago,” when he worked for the Missouri Secretary of State and then at the St. Louis Board of Elections.

Leiendecker is also the founder of KNOWiNK, a St. Louis–based election security firm used in more than a third of U.S. states. The company boats over 150 people.

His purchase comes as Dominion faced ongoing criticism following the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion has fought back against those claims by filing defamation lawsuits that have resulted in massive settlements: The conservative outlet Newsmax recently agreed to pay $67 million and in 2023 Fox News agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million after the judge overseeing the case said it was “CRYSTAL clear” that none of the allegations against the company were true.

However, a forensic report last year showed cybersecurity flaws in Georgia’s Dominion voting machines.

Additionally, tech publication CyberScoop revealed in April 2024 that Dominion machines in Georgia suffered from a cyberattack, which forced local government officials to sever their connection with the state’s voter registration system in none other than Coffee County. Part of Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s election integrity case stemmed from Coffee County, due to a team led by Trump lawyer Sidney Powell allegedly accessing election equipment there in January 2021 in an attempt to prove fraud.

Georgia still used Dominion last election. Officials said that overhauling the equipment would’ve been too much of a massive undertaking.

Despite mounting backlash, Dominion was still used in at least 27 states during the 2024 election, up from 24 states in 2020.

Leiendecker said Liberty Vote is “turning the page and beginning the vital work of restoring faith in American elections.”

He warned that while changes “will not happen overnight, Liberty Vote’s mission is rooted in American values and committed to transparency, independent audits, and verifiable paper records.”

He said that the company’s new purpose is to ensure that American-based elections are “secure, fair, and honest.”