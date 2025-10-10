New York AG Letitia James Indicted on Fraud Charges

(The Center Square) A federal grand jury in Virginia on Thursday indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on mortgage fraud charges.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan announced that a grand jury found enough evidence to charge James with bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. If convicted, James faces up to 30 years in prison and $1 million fine for each count, Halligan’s office said.

“No one is above the law. The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust,” Halligan said in a statement. “The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served.”

The indictment accuses James of falsely telling a bank that she would be living in a Norfolk, Virginia, home she bought in 2020 for about $137,000 as a secondary residence, but allegedly used it as an investment property.

The charges claim the alleged misrepresentation to the federally backed bank allowed James to receive a favorable interest rate, saving her nearly $19,000 over the life of the loan.