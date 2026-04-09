Gold, Jobs, and the Story Behind France’s Move

(Money Metals News Service) In this episode of the Money Metals Midweek Memo, host Mike Maharrey opens with a simple but effective point. People often give one reason for doing something, and that reason may be true, but it may not be the whole truth. He uses a personal childhood story to introduce that idea, then applies it to governments, central banks, and financial markets.

That theme ties the entire episode together. Maharrey connects France’s recent gold reshuffling, war-driven swings in gold and silver, and the latest U.S. jobs report into one broader message about risk, trust, and the steady loss of purchasing power in a fiat system.

Headlines Are Driving Volatility, but Not the Bigger Trend

Maharrey says he is recording on Wednesday morning as reports circulate about a possible ceasefire in the Iran-U.S.-Israeli conflict. He says that would be welcome news if it holds, both from a humanitarian standpoint and because it could cool some of the sharp short-term moves in precious metals.

Still, he stresses that investors are dealing with what he calls regime uncertainty. In his view, nobody knows what political leaders will do next, how Iran will respond, or how quickly markets may reverse based on the next headline. That uncertainty has produced wide swings in both gold and silver, making short-term price action difficult to interpret.

His advice is not to get too caught up in the daily drama. He argues that while war headlines can move markets in the moment, the deeper fundamentals remain more important over time. Those include debt, monetary conditions, supply and demand, and the continued weakening of fiat currency.

France Sold Gold in New York and Kept the Replacement at Home

The main focus of the episode is France’s decision to sell all of the gold it had stored in New York and replace it with higher-quality bars that will remain in France. Maharrey says the move involved 129 tons of gold, about 5% of France’s 2,437-ton reserve stockpile.

He notes that France has the fourth-largest gold reserves in the world. By selling older bars purchased long ago at much lower prices and replacing them with reserve-grade bullion, the Bank of France reportedly booked a large gain, nearly $13 billion, or €11 billion in foreign exchange income in 2025.

According to the official explanation, the transaction was technical. The bank said that in 2025 and early 2026, it aligned the remaining 5% of its reserve stock with current technical guidelines while leaving the total volume of gold reserves unchanged. On paper, this was about quality, not politics.

What the “Upgrade” Really Means

Maharrey explains that the bars France sold were described as non-standard gold bars. In practical terms, that means they varied in purity and size and were not ideal for modern reserve use or international settlement.

To make the concept easier to understand, he compares it to junk silver. Older U.S. coins, such as pre-1965 dimes, quarters, and half dollars, still contain real silver and still carry value, but they do not have the same purity as a .999 fine silver round or bar. The metal is still there, but the format is less efficient for certain modern uses.

He says the same idea applies to central bank gold. France sold bars that did not fit current reserve standards and replaced them with bars that did. Under London Bullion Market Association standards, acceptable reserve bars generally need to contain 350 to 430 fine troy ounces and meet a minimum fineness of 995 parts per thousand.

The Official Reason May Be True, but Not Complete

Maharrey does not dismiss the Bank of France explanation. In fact, he says it makes sense. If the gold in New York did not meet modern reserve specifications, it would be easier to sell it there and buy replacement bars in Europe than to ship, refine, and recast older stock.

But he argues that the official explanation likely leaves out an important second motive. By moving gold out of U.S. reach and keeping it inside French borders, France reduces potential exposure to American political and financial pressure. In that sense, Maharrey sees the move as strategic as well as technical.

His broader point is that governments rarely lie outright when explaining decisions. More often, they offer one real reason while leaving another, more politically sensitive reason unstated.

France Has Done This Before

To support that idea, Maharrey looks back to the 1960s. He says France already repatriated most of its gold from the United States during the Charles de Gaulle era, and that earlier move was unmistakably political.

Between 1963 and 1966, France secretly brought home 3,000 tons of gold from the U.S. Maharrey says the operation even had a code name meaning “emptying the pocket.” In his telling, France was deeply skeptical of American monetary policy and growing U.S. dollar issuance.

He argues that this helped weaken the Bretton Woods system created in 1944. Under that arrangement, the U.S. dollar served as the world’s reserve currency, foreign currencies were linked to the dollar, and the dollar was convertible into gold. A few years after France reclaimed much of its bullion, President Richard Nixon ended gold convertibility and pushed the world fully into the fiat era.

Maharrey’s implication is that France distrusted U.S. monetary behavior then, and many countries may be feeling similar doubts now.

A De-Dollarization Signal

Maharrey places France’s move in the wider context of De-dollarization. He says governments around the world are increasingly uneasy with the dollar’s central role in global finance, especially after the U.S. used the dollar system and foreign reserves as tools of geopolitical pressure through sanctions.

Even when those sanctions are politically justified, Maharrey says they send a message to every other country. If access to reserves can be restricted when relations with Washington deteriorate, then holding assets under U.S. influence may carry more risk than many governments once assumed.

He argues that this matters because the United States depends heavily on global demand for dollars and dollar-linked assets. That demand helps absorb the effects of federal borrowing, deficit spending, and monetary expansion. If the world becomes even slightly less willing to hold dollars, long-term strain on the currency increases.

Other Countries Are Reaching Similar Conclusions

France, Maharrey says, is not alone. He points to calls within Germany to bring home gold held in New York. During the Cold War, storing reserves in the United States made strategic sense because it kept them farther from Soviet influence and inside the Western alliance system.

Today, he suggests, logic may be weakening. Concerns about Washington’s unpredictability and willingness to weaponize economic power have caused some European voices to question whether New York is still the safest place for allied gold.

He cites arguments from German figures who say it is too risky to keep reserves in the United States and that the Bundesbank should bring them home. Maharrey says some people will dismiss those concerns, but the key issue is not whether everyone agrees. The key issue is that such concerns are influencing policy.

Gold at Home Means Less Counterparty Risk

Maharrey says the broader trend is clear. Central banks increasingly want gold on home soil, where it is directly under national control. He cites a World Gold Council survey showing that more central banks now prefer domestic storage than just a few years ago, especially after the freezing of Russian reserves following the invasion of Ukraine.

He connects that lesson directly to private investors. Gold held by another party introduces counterparty risk. Whether it is a central bank storing bullion abroad or an individual relying on someone else to hold metal, access and control can become major issues when conditions change.

He does acknowledge that home storage is not perfect. Gold and silver kept at home can be lost, stolen, or damaged. Third-party storage has benefits, but it also introduces its own set of risks, including reliance on another institution. His point is not that one answer fits all. It is important that investors think seriously about tradeoffs instead of assuming convenience equals safety.

The Jobs Report May Be Telling a False Story

In the final major segment, Maharrey turns to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics employment report. He argues that the monthly non-farm payrolls release is one of the most influential reports in the market, yet one of the least reliable in its initial form.

He says the headline reaction to the latest report was upbeat. The consensus forecast called for 59,000 new jobs in March, but the BLS reported 178,000. That sounded like a strong beat and was widely treated as evidence of labor market resilience.

On the surface, Maharrey says, such a report would normally reduce expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts and weigh on gold. But because markets were closed for Good Friday, and because geopolitical developments were dominating attention, that reaction was not fully expressed.

The Revisions Matter More Than the Headlines

Maharrey argues that the real story was in the revisions. In the same release, the BLS revised the previous two months by a combined 7,000 jobs. January was revised higher, but February was revised sharply lower, to the point that the month showed a significant loss of jobs rather than growth.

That is central to his criticism. The number that drives headlines, market reactions, and policy commentary is often not the number that survives later scrutiny. By the time the revisions come in, public attention has usually moved on.

He says that when the latest three months are viewed together, the labor picture looks much weaker than the headlines suggest. His larger point is that the jobs number is never really final and often paints too rosy a picture on first release.

A Pattern of Downward Revision

Maharrey says this is not unusual. He points to previous revisions, including annual benchmark adjustments and changes to the birth-death model, as evidence that job creation has often been overstated in the initial reports.

He notes that many job totals in recent years were later revised lower, sometimes by large amounts. His argument is not that revisions themselves are suspicious. Data collection is difficult, and revisions are part of the process. His concern is that the revisions so often seem to move in the same direction.

That matters because markets react to the first print, not the quieter correction that comes later. As a result, investors and policymakers may be making decisions based on a picture of the labor market that is stronger than reality.

The Bigger Point Is Purchasing Power

Maharrey closes by tying the entire episode together. Whether the topic is central banks bringing gold home or markets reacting to flawed economic data, he says the underlying issue is the same. Confidence in institutions is weakening, while fiat currency continues to lose value.

He reminds listeners that the Federal Reserve openly targets ongoing inflation, which means a steady erosion of purchasing power over time. In that environment, he argues that short-term volatility should not distract from the bigger case for physical gold and silver.

For Maharrey, war headlines may come and go, but the long-term drivers remain in place. Debt is still growing, monetary debasement is still ongoing, and geopolitical distrust is still rising. That is why he ends where Money Metals often does: with the case for owning real metal as protection against a system that becomes more fragile the longer it runs.