Gavin Newsom Launches Podcast Instead of Saving Commiefornia

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Instead of fixing the infinite problems in the far-left California, the state’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom decided to launch a weekly political podcast with a retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch.

Making California a better place by doing your job is too hard, but Newsom still wants to pump up his national profile to make a run for the White House as a future Democrat nominee, Breitbart reported. That is why he decided to launch a podcast entitled Politickin’ on July 5, 2024, on iHeartPodcasts.

According to the podcast description, those who will be tuning in will hear Newsom “like [they’ve] never heard him [before].”

Even though Newsom is in control of a major American state and the title of the podcast is literally Politickin’, Newsom promised that there would be no political discussions. Instead, Lynch and Newsom would be leading the podcast’s listeners to a “deeper understanding of what it takes to excel in their respective fields.”

Newsom has a year and a half left in his term as governor and he said that he won’t be running for president this year. In October 2022, he also promised to serve his entire term and not leave early to run for president. However, he made those claims way before the entire establishment decided that Joe Biden should be replaced.

Newsom would likely join the race by replacing Biden, considering that he has spent an inordinate amount of time crisscrossing the country on political appearances instead of staying home to govern the state.

Lynch, the podcast’s co-host was a one-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Pro Bowl player, and, both in 2013 and 2014, the NFL’s leader in rushing touchdowns, the news source reported. From 2007 to 2019, he played and spent five years with the Seattle Seahawks.

He retired and unretired three times. Lynch finally stopped playing football in 2019 after one season with the Seahawks.