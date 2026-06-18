Federal Trade Commission Sues Leading Transgender Health Group

(Headline USA) The Federal Trade Commission and four states sued the World Professional Association for Transgender Health on Wednesday, in the latest push by President Donald Trump’s administration and others to limit treatments for transgender minors.

The suit alleges the group, known widely as WPATH, made deceptive claims about treatments for minors and its members profited off the claims. Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas filed along with the FTC.

“Parents have a right to make informed decisions about their children’s health,” FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said on X. “The FTC will not allow parents and children to be deceived by medical organizations and providers who are prioritizing profit over children’s health and safety.”

The suit also alleges the group didn’t disclose the side effects of certain pediatric medical transition services, including those related to hormone treatments, and doctors then repeated to consumers “false, misleading or unsubstantiated statements about safety and efficacy found in WPATH guidelines.”

It asks a federal judge to block WPATH from “future violations of the FTC Act” and other laws, and to award civil penalties and other financial awards to each of the states.

In a statement WPATH said its guidelines call for treatment that is tailored to individual patients, rather than a “one size fits all” approach.

“Transgender and gender-diverse patients deserve the highest level of care from their medical professionals,” the group said, saying its standards are “designed to promote this through open dialogue and clear communication.”

Leaders at the Department of Health and Human Services applauded the FTC’s move, pointing to an HHS review that questioned WPATH standards.

The suit comes following an investigation by the agency into WPATH. The group sued to block the probe, alleging the agency was violating its First Amendment rights. A federal judge in May ruled in favor of WPATH to temporarily block the probe from continuing.

The FTC also launched investigations into the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society over their guidelines on transgender procedures. Both of those groups also sued.

WPATH noted in a statement that a federal court has already ruled against the FTC over this effort when it blocked the investigation.

“WPATH is in a strong position to prove that the FTC is acting out of pure retaliation as part of the federal government’s relentless and targeted campaign to undermine gender-affirming care by attacking the First Amendment rights and the independence of professional medical organizations,” the statement said. “We expect the same result when we oppose this latest attack on WPATH and its mission to promote evidence-informed care and guidance for doctors and their patients.”

Fewer than 1 in 1,000 adolescents in the U.S. received medication— puberty blockers or hormones—according to a five-year study of those on commercial insurance released this year. About 1,200 patients underwent transgender surgeries in one recent year, according to another study.

While the nation’s largest professional organization for plastic surgeons in February recommended that transgender surgeries be delayed until patients turn 19, most other major groups have stood by their guidelines to act on a case-by-case basis and use caution when considering surgery for minors.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.