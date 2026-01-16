Friday, January 16, 2026

From Butterball To Buff: Jelly Roll Opens Up About His 275-Pound Transition

The unconventional country music star shared the journey of his major health change in a cover story for Men’s Health ...

Posted by Mark E. Johnson
Jelly Roll after his dramatic 275-pound wegith loss.
Jelly Roll is on the cover of the Winter 2026 issue of 'Men's Health.' | SCREENSHOT: xomgitsbunnie, tiktok.com

(Mark E. Johnson, Contributor) Singer-songwriter Jason DeFord, aka Jelly Roll, is showing off his major health transition, fulfilling a promise made to himself one year ago on ESPN’s daily sports talk program, “The Pat McAfee Show,”

“I was killing myself. Literally,” DeFord, 41, told Mens’ Health. “I was eating myself to absolute death.”

Men’s Health editor Richard Dorment set out to find out why formerly 500-plus-pound singer was so determined to make a radical change in his life.

“We really wanted to get to the root of what was driving this desire for transformation,” Dorment said. “Once we started to have that conversation, we really began to understand his why, which was his relationship with food and what he came to think of as a food addiction.”

Jelly reveals steps on his weight loss journey after dropping the first 120 pounds

Known for his open and honest lyrics in such hits as “Save Me,” “Need a Favor,” and “Son of a Sinner,” DeFord doesn’t hold back about his struggles in the short film, which follows him for a year as he works toward his transition.

“When I first met him, in February 2025, he was 380 pounds, down 160 pounds from his heaviest, in 2020. He hadn’t seen or felt the definition of his hip bones in years. Now it’s November. He’s 265—and hopping around the ring looking spry.” – Ryan D’Agostino, MEN’S HEALTH

“Here I was going into my 40s at 500 and some pounds,” he said in the film.

“I think I was just trying to find my way into whatever I could, and I think what I was doing was, I felt so misunderstood that I was closet-eating the whole time,” he added.

The film also shows Jelly Roll hitting the gym, doing push-ups, even running up sets of stairs at arenas.

Men’s Health spoke to trainers, nutritionists, medical advisers and family members who helped Jelly Roll along the way, because any personal makeover goal is more likely to be successful when you have the support of those around you. 

MEN’S HEALTH said Jelly’s motivation is one many overweight people can relate to.

“Jelly Roll continues to make an impact on fans with his powerful messages and amazing music, something he’s sure to continue in the upcoming year.” – Rachelle Lewis, Parade

“He opens up the doors to us to follow him on this path through the setbacks, through the challenges, through the days when it’s really, really hard, and you don’t want to do this. But he perseveres,” Dorment said. “And I think ultimately, that’s what we learn from the film, is that everybody’s journey is different, but by understanding that it’s maybe not a straight line, that there is no one right way to do it, ultimately, you can get to where you want to go.”

Based on reporting by Good Morning America/ABC News, Men’s Health, and Parade

Mark E. Johnson: In his fiftieth year as a writer for national publishers, Mark E. Johnson has written for Men’s Health, Mayo Clinic, Prevention, and many more. 

Based on reporting by Good Morning America/ABC News, Men's Health, and Parade

Mark E. Johnson: In his fiftieth year as a writer for national publishers, Mark E. Johnson has written for Men's Health, Mayo Clinic, Prevention, and many more.
