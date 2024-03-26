Quantcast
Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Financially Strained FBI Whistleblowers Turn against House GOP

'You are, [Speaker Johnson], of the Pharisees at this point...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI whistleblower Garret O'Boyle
FBI whistleblower Garret O'Boyle. PHOTO: Screenshot from congressional hearing

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Throughout much of last year, the House Weaponization Subcommittee heard testimony from FBI whistleblowers about how the bureau’s Washington DC officials hid information from other field offices, threatened agents who questioned the government’s Jan. 6 official narrative, and committed other acts of malfeasance.

Congressional lawmakers also heard how the FBI retaliated against its whistleblowers by suspending them indefinitely without pay, and stripping their security clearances. A particularly shocking moment from the hearing came when one whistleblower, Garrett O’Boyle, advised his fellow agents against following his path.

“I would advise them not to do it … The FBI will crush you. This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things they are doing that are wrong,” O’Boyle said last year. “We are all examples of that.”

 

Despite that, the House continues to approve spending bills that fully fund the FBI. Many Republicans even helped the bureau secure a new $300 million headquarters.

Meanwhile, some of the whistleblowers have been left destitute, including O’Boyle, who took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his displeasure at the situation.

“The @fbi claims I am an employee. Yet they have severed every connection an employer would have; including pay and healthcare. I just PAID THEM $3,397.43 for the transfer that never happened which they used to ‘financially devastate him,’” he said. “Thanks @Weaponization for all your help.”

O’Boyle further criticized the Weaponization committee for using him and other witnesses “just so you could fund what you claim to despise.”

The FBI whistleblower was particularly harsh in his criticism for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“The worst part of it is that you claim to be a God fearing man. During this Easter season I admonish you to revisit John 12. Especially verses 42-43. You are, [Speaker Johnson], of the Pharisees at this point. Stop loving the fake glory you receive from man.”

He isn’t the only whistleblower the FBI has tried to financially ruined. As Headline USA reported in January, suspended FBI analyst Marcus Allen has been suspended for two years and counting with no pay.

Allen and O’Boyle both have lawsuits pending against the government for the retaliation they’ve faced.

The House GOP, for its part, has introduced legislation that would purportedly strengthen whistleblower protections. But another FBI whistleblower, Kyle Seraphin, blasted the bill as a publicity stunt.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fulton Judge to Consider Dismissal of Fani’s Case Again as Leftist Media Turns
Next article
Good News for Trump: RFK Jr. Picks Leftist VP w/ Extreme Views on Abortion, Social Justice

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com