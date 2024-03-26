Financially Strained FBI Whistleblowers Turn against House GOP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Throughout much of last year, the House Weaponization Subcommittee heard testimony from FBI whistleblowers about how the bureau’s Washington DC officials hid information from other field offices, threatened agents who questioned the government’s Jan. 6 official narrative, and committed other acts of malfeasance.

Congressional lawmakers also heard how the FBI retaliated against its whistleblowers by suspending them indefinitely without pay, and stripping their security clearances. A particularly shocking moment from the hearing came when one whistleblower, Garrett O’Boyle, advised his fellow agents against following his path.

“I would advise them not to do it … The FBI will crush you. This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things they are doing that are wrong,” O’Boyle said last year. “We are all examples of that.”

Despite that, the House continues to approve spending bills that fully fund the FBI. Many Republicans even helped the bureau secure a new $300 million headquarters.

Meanwhile, some of the whistleblowers have been left destitute, including O’Boyle, who took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his displeasure at the situation.

“The @fbi claims I am an employee. Yet they have severed every connection an employer would have; including pay and healthcare. I just PAID THEM $3,397.43 for the transfer that never happened which they used to ‘financially devastate him,’” he said. “Thanks @Weaponization for all your help.”

O’Boyle further criticized the Weaponization committee for using him and other witnesses “just so you could fund what you claim to despise.”

The FBI whistleblower was particularly harsh in his criticism for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“The worst part of it is that you claim to be a God fearing man. During this Easter season I admonish you to revisit John 12. Especially verses 42-43. You are, [Speaker Johnson], of the Pharisees at this point. Stop loving the fake glory you receive from man.”

He isn’t the only whistleblower the FBI has tried to financially ruined. As Headline USA reported in January, suspended FBI analyst Marcus Allen has been suspended for two years and counting with no pay.

Allen and O’Boyle both have lawsuits pending against the government for the retaliation they’ve faced.

The House GOP, for its part, has introduced legislation that would purportedly strengthen whistleblower protections. But another FBI whistleblower, Kyle Seraphin, blasted the bill as a publicity stunt.

