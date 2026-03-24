Monday, March 23, 2026

Federal Officer Shot in DC

'Praying for the Park Police officer shot in Washington, D.C. The FBI is actively supporting the investigation alongside our law enforcement partners and will bring those responsible to justice...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Washington, DC
Washington, DC / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Headline USAA U.S. Park Police officer was seriously wounded Monday evening in a shooting in Washington, federal law enforcement officials said.

The unidentified officer was airlifted by U.S. Park Police helicopter to an area hospital, said Vito Maggiolo, public information officer for the the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department. He said the call came in about 7:30 p.m.

The officer was shot in the shoulder and is in serious but stable condition, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. Authorities have identified a suspect but the person is not in custody, the official said.

The U.S. Park Police confirmed in an email that the officer was in “non-life-threatening condition.”

Park Police said the shooting took place in the District’s Southeast quadrant, close to the border with Maryland.

Federal officials said they were assisting in the investigation.

“I’ve spoken to Mayor Bowser and Police Chief Carroll and was briefed on the shooting,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a posting on X.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in his own X post that he was “Praying for the Park Police officer shot in Washington, D.C. The FBI is actively supporting the investigation alongside our law enforcement partners and will bring those responsible to justice.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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