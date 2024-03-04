Federal Court Strikes down Voter ID Law

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A federal court struck down last week an Arizona law that would have required voters to provide proof of residence, ruling that such a requirement violates the National Voter Registration Act.

US District Judge Susan Bolton’s decision follows a similar ruling in the same case last September, when she struck down proof-of-citizenship requirements for voters.

In her decision last Thursday, Bolton said a law requiring voters to provide proof of residence would have a chilling effect on voter registration, while it won’t have much impact on preventing fraud.

“The Court finds that though it may occur, non-citizens voting in Arizona is quite rare, and non-citizen voter fraud in Arizona is rarer still,” Bolton said.

“But while the Voting Laws are not likely to meaningfully reduce possible non-citizen voting in Arizona, they could help to prevent non-citizens from registering or voting.”

Democrat attorney Marc Elias—whose organization, Democracy Docket, sponsored the lawsuit—celebrated Bolton’s ruling. He was roundly criticized in response, with conservatives accusing him of selling out his country.

🚨BREAKING: Federal Court STRIKES DOWN Arizona over suppression law that required proof of citizenship for voting in violation of federal law. Congratulations to the ELG team, our clients @MiFamiliaVota and @votolatino, and the citizens of Arizona! https://t.co/nsXzORvttq — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 29, 2024

Last Thursday’s ruling was the latest blow for voting integrity in Arizona, where the Democratic secretary of state has already paved the way for illegal immigrants to vote in the state’s upcoming election. Elon Musk brought attention to this issue in January, when someone posted on Twitter an updated elections procedures manual, which states that people without proof of citizenship can still vote on “federal-only” ballots.

Arizona is the ONLY state with ANY proof of citizenship requirement. https://t.co/tjI481rnfE — Stephen Richer—MaricopaCountyRecorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) January 9, 2024

According to an analysis from Hayden Ludwig, the director of policy research for Restoration of America, the language in the new election procedures manual paves the way for illegal immigrants to vote in the March 19 primary.

Republicans in Arizona have responded to the recent development by introducing legislation that would guaranteeing that only qualified registered voters who are U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old “may vote in an election in this state.” However, that legislation won’t be considered until the November 2024 elections.

Ludwig said passing that legislation is absolutely crucial for the state’s future.

“Come November, Arizonans have a chance at restoring their right to vote,” he said. “With the way things are going in America, it may be their last shot.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.