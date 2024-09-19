Quantcast
Thursday, September 19, 2024

FED FILES UPDATE: DOJ Lawyers Won’t Be Punished for Exposing Alleged FBI Informants

'Two of Plaintiff's filings have been placed under temporary seal because he identifies confidential informants by name. In response the Court's show cause order, Plaintiff correctly points out that a few of these names are contained in the public record via [the DOJ’s] exhibits...'

Posted by Ken Silva
The 2017 Charlottesville
The 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally included groups heavily infiltrated by FBI informants. PHOTO: Wikipedia

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last year, a federal judge threatened sanctions against prison inmate Bill White for identifying alleged FBI informants in his court filings.

However, White notified the judge at the time that the Justice Department was, in fact, the party that exposed the alleged FBI informants. Indeed, the DOJ’s own Sept. 26, 2023, motion to dismiss White’s lawsuit included the identities of the alleged FBI informants, including ones that weren’t previously public—as Headline USA revealed in this article.

“It is clear that the court is threatening me without having reviewed the record … All the ‘confidential informants’ discussed by name in my motion have been placed on the public record by the United States. Since the United States has placed their names on the public records without sanctions, I have the belief that I can discuss those public filings without sanctions,” White told the judge last November.

After Headline USA’s article on the DOJ blunder last November, the case was inactive for nearly a year. But on Thursday, the judge finally entered an order for the documents with the FBI informants’ identities to be sealed.

“Two of Plaintiff’s filings have been placed under temporary seal because he identifies confidential informants by name. In response the Court’s show cause order, Plaintiff correctly points out that a few of these names are contained in the public record via [the DOJ’s] exhibits. Out of an abundance of caution, the Clerk is DIRECTED TO IMMEDIATELY SEAL Doc. 35-6 and Doc. 35-8,” Judge Stephen P. McGlynn ordered on Thursday.

McGlynn further directed the defendant to review all exhibits within seven days to ensure that further private or sensitive information does not remain on the public record.

However, the judge did not reprimand the DOJ—despite threatening sanctions against White for the same activity.

White’s ongoing lawsuit accuses the Bureau of Prisons of retaliating against him for his legal filings. He also claims the U.S. government is punishing him for refusing to cooperate in an ongoing murder investigation.

Headline USA will continue to cover the litigation as it develops.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

