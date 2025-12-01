FDA Admits COVID Vaccines Led to Child Fatalities

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Food and Drug Administration has acknowledged for the first time that children’s deaths were linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an internal memo.

The memo, written Friday by the FDA chief medical officer, Dr. Vinay Prasad, notes that an internal review found at least 10 children have died “after and because of receiving” the COVID-19 vaccine.

Career staffers reportedly conducted the review at the Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance, part of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“This is a profound revelation,” Prasad wrote in the memo, according to a copy reviewed by Headline USA and first published by the Daily Caller. “For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that Covid-19 vaccines have killed American children.”

He said healthy young children who faced “tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death.”

Prasad warned that “such mandates were harmful” in multiple cases. “It is difficult to read cases where kids aged 7 to 16 may be dead as a result of covid vaccines,” he wrote.

NEWS: An internal FDA review found at least 10 children died following the COVID vaccine. FDA Chief Medical Officer Vinay Prasad is calling for introspection, humility and reform at FDA in light of the finding. "For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19… pic.twitter.com/XvyYbpsWFb — Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) November 29, 2025

According to the memo, the FDA would not be granting market authorization to vaccines in pregnant women “based on unproven surrogate endpoints.”

Prasad said that he was open to “vigorous discussions and debate” and urged staffers to keep discussions private. Those who disagreed should submit their resignations, he added.

The latest developments at the FDA follow Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to end COVID-19 vaccine mandates and limit access to remaining doses.

Under new orders, people seeking the vaccine must first consult with their doctors rather than booking directly with pharmacies.

Announcing the orders, Kennedy wrote on X: “The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded.”

“The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three,” he added.