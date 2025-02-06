Quantcast
Thursday, February 6, 2025

FCC Chairman Reacts to CBS Releasing Kamala’s Unedited ’60 Minutes’ Interview

'The FCC has now opened up a proceeding and is seeking public comment on the News Distortion complaint. Transparency here is important...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes (Screenshot via 60 Minutes' YouTube)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Federal Communication Commission Chairman Brendan Carr responded to CBS News after the outlet finally released the unedited interview of former President Kamala Harris.

Carr made the comments Thursday while speaking with Fox News Digital.

“CBS’s conduct is hard to explain,” Carr said. “On the one hand, CBS immediately released the unredacted transcript of a recent interview with Vice President Vance. Yet for months they refused to release the one with Vice President Harris.”

The FCC released the transcript and unedited video Wednesday when Harris appeared on 60 Minutes last October.

The chairman called for transparency over the controversy.

“The FCC has now opened up a proceeding and is seeking public comment on the News Distortion complaint. Transparency here is important,” he continued. “The FCC’s review will continue, and we look forward to the public’s feedback.”

CBS News released its own statement on the site as the outlet tried to backtrack over previously not wanting to release the footage.

“In reporting the news, journalists regularly edit interviews – for time, space or clarity,” the outlet said. “In making these edits, 60 Minutes is always guided by the truth and what we believe will be most informative to the viewing public – all while working within the constraints of broadcast television.”

President Donald Trump slammed CBS News Thursday in a Truth Social post.

“CBS and 60 Minutes defrauded the public by doing something which has never, to this extent, been seen before,” he wrote. “They 100% removed Kamala’s horrible election changing answers to questions, and replaced them with completely different, and far better, answers, taken from another part of the interview.”

Trump compared it to election interference.

“CBS should lose its license, and the cheaters at 60 Minutes should all be thrown out, and this disreputable “NEWS” show should be immediately terminated,” the president added.

