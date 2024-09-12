Quantcast
Thursday, September 12, 2024

FBI Ignoring House GOP’s Requests for Records on Tim Walz’s CCP Affiliations

'The FBI’s silence regarding Mr. Walz’s documented relations with CCP affiliates is inexcusable...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Christopher Wray
Christopher Wray / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI is apparently stonewalling the House Oversight Committee’s attempts to investigate Minnesota Gov. and Democratic candidate for vice president Tim Walz over his ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into Walz on Aug. 16, asking FBI Director Chris Wray to hand over documents and communications related to Walz and his partnerships with CCP-linked entities.

The FBI has ignored that request, according to another letter Oversight Chairman James Comer wrote on Thursday.

“The FBI’s silence regarding Mr. Walz’s documented relations with CCP affiliates is inexcusable,” Comer said in his letter to Wray.

“The Committee must understand the full extent of Mr. Walz’s ties to the CCP.”

Comer recounted Walz’s 30-some trips to China, including at least one funded by the CCP. He also cited recent reports about Walz having “helped secure over $2 million” and “pushed for a $5 million federal earmark” for the Hormel Institute, which has a history of working with the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

“The Wuhan Institute of Virology is closely connected to the CCP and has been implicated in the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walz reminded Wray in his letter, adding that the Hormel Institute has also worked with the Beijing Genomics Institute—a group labeled by the Pentagon as a “Chinese military company.”

“The Committee is concerned that Mr. Walz’s involvement with Chinese entities and officials may have allowed the CCP to influence his decision-making as a congressman and governor and potentially would allow the CCP to influence the White House should Mr. Walz be elected vice president,” Comer said.

Comer reiterated his request for documents from the FBI, including records from its Foreign Influence Task Force’s, regarding any Chinese entity or individual with whom Walz may have engaged or partnered.

Additionally, Comer requested all documents and information in the FBI’s possession regarding the Beijing Genomics Institute, the Hormel Institute and Dr. Zigang Dong.

Dong is the former executive director of the Hormel Institute, who “abruptly stepped down from his post” in 2019, around the same time it was revealed that the FBI was investigating his “possible failure to report foreign backing,” Comer said.

Comer now seeks the records by Sept. 19.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The First Gold Rush in America: NC’s Golden Legacy

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com