Monday, July 6, 2026

National Guardsmen Shoot Alleged Criminal Fleeing in Memphis

The troops are part of the Memphis Safe Task Force, convened by Trump and comprised of federal and local agencies...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - The U.S. Army National Guard members stand outside the Army National Guard office during training, April 21, 2022, in Washington. The Army is launching a sweeping overhaul of its recruiting to focus more on young people who have spent time in college or are job hunting early in their careers. The aim is to reverse years of enlistment shortfalls. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

(Headline USATwo Tennessee National Guard members assigned to a crime-fighting patrol in Memphis fatally shot a man Sunday who turned toward the soldiers with a gun during a downtown pursuit, authorities said.

The Guard members are part of a federal task force in Memphis created by President Donald Trump, who last year sent troops and federal agents to cities that he described as overrun with crime. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, had deployed the Guard to support the effort.

Authorities said the soldiers in Memphis were responding with local police to reports of gunshots around 4 a.m. when they began pursuing an armed man fleeing on foot. The guardsmen opened fire after the man turned toward them with his weapon, according to the city’s police department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Tyrin Johnson, 20, and said it is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. No law enforcement officers were injured, the agency added.

Johnson died at the scene after two National Guard medical specialists attempted first aid, Guard spokesperson Lt. Col Darrin Haas said in a statement.

The troops are part of the Memphis Safe Task Force, convened by Trump and comprised of federal and local agencies.

The task force has led to more than 10,000 arrests, the U.S. Marshals Service reported in June.

There have been at least four officer-involved shootings tied to the task force, according to TBI data. Two of those shootings occurred in May and did not involve National Guard members discharging their weapons. The TBI also tied the task force to an October shooting, but did not specify which law enforcement agencies were involved.

The TBI and the National Guard did not respond to questions about whether Sunday’s shooting was the first instance troops had fired their weapons since they were deployed to the city.

For years, Memphis, whose population exceeds 600,000, has dealt with high violent crime, including assaults, carjackings and homicides. Both Democratic and Republican officials have noted decreases last year in some crime categories, preceding the deployment and paralleling trends across U.S. cities.

In April, the Tennessee Court of Appeals ruled that state and local Democratic officials lacked standing to block the deployment of federal troops in Memphis.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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