Quantcast
Thursday, April 4, 2024

FBI Arrests Couple Three Years Later for Being in Capitol for 12 Min.

'This is a Gestapo. The political police have arrived in America. Thomas and Daphne Kasperek are the proof...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
U.S. Capitol at dusk
U.S. Capitol at dusk / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) The FBI arrested a Loudoun County, Va., couple early in the morning on March 28, 2024, for entering the U.S. Capitol building three years ago on Jan. 6, 2021, for just 12 minutes.

The corrupt organization came to their home around 6:00 a.m. in cars with flashing lights, pounded on the door and yelled for them to come out with their hands up, Thomas Kasperek and his wife Daphne Kasperek told America First with Sebastian Gorka on April 1, 2024, according to Breitbart.

They both woke up. While Daphne was calling a lawyer they knew, Richard Ryan, Thomas went to open the door.

Ryan was Thomas’s friend and a co-plaintiff in a case related to an election integrity case they filed in November 2022 against Loudoun County’s Electoral Board and Board of Supervisors “based on concerns that the electric voting machines were made in China.” The case was dismissed Jan. 6, 2023.

“They opened the door and stuck an M-4 in my face. They were in full gear. About six guys at the door with their guns drawn,” Thomas said.

Even though Thomas asked them for a warrant, the corrupt officials controlled by the Biden regime never provided it, saying they would show it to them when they “get downtown.”

He then said they put the couple in hand and ankle cuffs with chains and walked them down their driveway and the street.

“Never, ever had anything like this happened,” Daphne said.

The couple was then taken downtown to the FBI field office, fingerprinted, swabbed for DNA, photographed and interrogated.

According to the husband, it was apparent that the FBI had been building a case against them throughout those three years after they entered the Capitol, even though they’d been there for just 12 minutes.

After they were taken to the federal courthouse and handed over to U.S. marshals, they were questioned again separately.

The couple was charged with four misdemeanors — entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; and demonstrating or picketing in any Capitol building.

“This is a Gestapo. The political police have arrived in America. Thomas and Daphne Kasperek are the proof,” Gorka said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Senate Dems Back Leftist Efforts to Force Sotomayor’s Retirement
Next article
Cash-Strapped NYC Plans to Charge Commuter Toll to Marathon Runners

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com