FBI Arrests Couple Three Years Later for Being in Capitol for 12 Min.

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The FBI arrested a Loudoun County, Va., couple early in the morning on March 28, 2024, for entering the U.S. Capitol building three years ago on Jan. 6, 2021, for just 12 minutes.

The corrupt organization came to their home around 6:00 a.m. in cars with flashing lights, pounded on the door and yelled for them to come out with their hands up, Thomas Kasperek and his wife Daphne Kasperek told America First with Sebastian Gorka on April 1, 2024, according to Breitbart.

They both woke up. While Daphne was calling a lawyer they knew, Richard Ryan, Thomas went to open the door.

Ryan was Thomas’s friend and a co-plaintiff in a case related to an election integrity case they filed in November 2022 against Loudoun County’s Electoral Board and Board of Supervisors “based on concerns that the electric voting machines were made in China.” The case was dismissed Jan. 6, 2023.

“They opened the door and stuck an M-4 in my face. They were in full gear. About six guys at the door with their guns drawn,” Thomas said.

Even though Thomas asked them for a warrant, the corrupt officials controlled by the Biden regime never provided it, saying they would show it to them when they “get downtown.”

He then said they put the couple in hand and ankle cuffs with chains and walked them down their driveway and the street.

“Never, ever had anything like this happened,” Daphne said.

The couple was then taken downtown to the FBI field office, fingerprinted, swabbed for DNA, photographed and interrogated.

According to the husband, it was apparent that the FBI had been building a case against them throughout those three years after they entered the Capitol, even though they’d been there for just 12 minutes.

After they were taken to the federal courthouse and handed over to U.S. marshals, they were questioned again separately.

The couple was charged with four misdemeanors — entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; and demonstrating or picketing in any Capitol building.

“This is a Gestapo. The political police have arrived in America. Thomas and Daphne Kasperek are the proof,” Gorka said.