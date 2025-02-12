FBI Argues in Court that It Had Discretion to Let Jeffrey Epstein Operate w/ Impunity

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A group of Jeffrey Epstein victims suing the FBI for allowing his sex-trafficking network to operate with impunity—but the bureau filed a motion to dismiss last week, arguing that it had the discretion to do so.

The FBI’s Feb. 5 motion to dismiss is in response to 17 anonymous Epstein victims, as well as two that are named: Sandra Ward and Laura Newman. Those victims allege that the FBI “failed to take appropriate action in light of complaints made regarding Epstein and subsequently botched and covered up investigations for years.”

The FBI’s motion to dismiss doesn’t contest the victims’ core allegation, but it argues that it had the legal discretion to decide whether to let Epstein operate his sex-trafficking ring.

“Plaintiffs point to no non-discretionary duty that governed the FBI’s decision making. Absent such a mandatory directive, the FBI maintains discretion in how to follow-up on tips of criminal conduct. Courts have made it clear that decisions by FBI employees on whether to investigate and follow-up on information they received from the public are ones in which the FBI is afforded broad discretion,” the Justice Department argued in the motion to dismiss.

“The FBI employees who received tips from the public were not constrained to take mandatory and specific steps during their assessment of the tips. FBI personnel retain discretion to determine whether a tip indicates a credible threat that is appropriate for FBI involvement,” the DOJ argued.

The Epstein victims have not yet filed their reply to the FBI’s Feb. 5 motion to dismiss.

The survivors initially filed their lawsuit in New York in February 2024, nearly a year after they filed a complaint with the Justice Department over the matter. A judge there ruled that they couldn’t proceed anonymously, and so they refiled their case in Washington DC last September.

Their lawsuit recounts the FBI’s long, sorry track record on the Epstein case, starting when the bureau ignored a complaint from Epstein victim Maria Farmer in 1996.

“Between 1996 and 2006, the FBI continued to receive reports, complaints and tips concerning the illegal sex trafficking of women and underage minors, sex abuse and human rights violations committed by Jeffrey Epstein and associates. In March of 2005, the FBI was alerted by the Palm Beach Police Department of child prostitution. In fact, there was a 14-year-old girl who was solicited to Epstein’s mansion for sex,” the lawsuit said.

Even when the FBI opened an investigation into Epstein in 2006, the result was a sweetheart deal, where he pleaded guilty to solicitation of a minor in exchange for non-prosecution. Epstein served 13 months in jail, during which time he was allowed to leave for work release during the day. The FBI then closed its investigation in 2008, allowing Epstein to again run amok for another decade.

After Epstein’s 2008 unusual plea deal, more reports, tips and complaints were received by the FBI concerning sex with teenagers, minors, sex trafficking and abuse, the lawsuit continued.

“The FBI was aware of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring between New York, Palm Beach, New Mexico, Paris and the U.S. Virgin Islands which continued after Epstein was a registered sex offender,” the lawsuit said.

“It was not until 11 years later, Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, and charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy. Epstein died in jail before the case could be prosecuted for these heinous crimes.”

The victims are asking the court to award them damages for the FBI’s negligence.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.