Far-Left Activist Advising Kamala Harris on Immigration Policy

(Headline USA) A leftist activist who has advocated open borders is reportedly advising Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign.

Frank Sharry, an immigration policy expert who most recently worked with the United Kingdom’s far-left Labour Party, is working with Harris to develop her immigration strategy, according to Politico.

Sharry has praised Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, arguing at the time of his appointment that he was the right man to “undo Trump’s cruelties, advance fair and humane policies, and deliver on the bold change the American people strongly support.”

In a statement, Sharry went on to call Mayorkas “an architect of the popular and successful DACA program, the Cuban-born son of a Holocaust survivor, and a refugee himself,” who “understands intuitively what America at its best stands for and how these values need to be operationalized in law, regulation and policy.”

He has also applauded the Biden administration’s refusal to enforce immigration law, calling Biden’s agenda “the right idea, the right vision, the right strategy.”

His role with Harris’s campaign confirms the vice president’s immigration policy would be much more radical than what she has tried to present to voters in recent weeks.

“Donald Trump has been talking a big game about securing our border, but he does not walk the walk,” she said at a campaign rally earlier this month.

“He tanked the bipartisan deal because he thought it would help him win an election, which goes to show Donald Trump does not care about border security,” the current border czar claimed. “He only cares about himself. And when I am president, I will actually work to solve the problem.”

Contrary to Harris’s false statement, Republicans refused to back a Democrat border security bill because it failed to provide meaningful measures, such as deportations, and instead would have simply reallocated the funds to Mayorkas to continue his deliberate importation of illegal immigrants.

Harris has not explained why she has not already taken action on immigration as the sitting vice president or the official appointed by President Joe Biden to take lead on the migrant crisis.

But former President Donald Trump has made that point repeatedly, reminding voters that Harris has been “terrible” at everything she’s been told to do.

“Kamala Harris has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe,” the former president told supporters in North Carolina.