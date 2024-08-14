Karine Jean-Pierre Admits Kamala Presidency Would Be Same as Biden’s

(Headline USA) White House press secretary Karine Jean–Pierre admitted this week that there would be no difference between an administration run by Vice President Kamala Harris and that of current President Joe Biden.

Jean–Pierre emphasized during a press briefing this week that there is “no daylight” between Biden and Harris and that the two are completely “aligned” on policy.

“[Harris is] going to lay out her vision,” Jean–Pierre said.

“But again, they’ve been aligned, you know—they’ve been aligned for the last three and a half years,” she continued. “There’s not been any daylight.”



Jean–Pierre’s comment could very well come back to bite the Biden administration, however, as Harris tries to distance herself from the unpopular 81-year-old.

“Annnnd… there goes Kamala efforts to distance herself from the last three years of Border failure as border czar,” Republican communicator Matt Whitlock joked.

ABC News contributor Sarah Isgur predicted former President Donald Trump’s campaign will eventually use Jean–Pierre’s answer in an ad.

“You can be sure this will be featuring in a Trump campaign ad in the Fall. I bet they call it ‘No Daylight,’” she said.

Shortly after, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement thanking Jean-Pierre.

“Thank you @PressSec for confirming: there is ‘no daylight’ between Kamala and Joe! Kamala owns the border crisis. Kamala owns inflation. Kamala owns the wars, chaos, and crime over the past 4 years,” she wrote.

Harris’s campaign has offered very few details about the policies Harris plans to implement if elected in November, especially on hot-button issues such as immigration. Pressed on whether Harris believed Biden’s border policies had been ineffective, Jean–Pierre refused to answer.

“She did not say this. This is something that you are assuming. I don’t understand why you would assume that. It’s not true,” Jean–Pierre told Fox News’s Peter Doocy.

“You know who’s getting in the way, you know is getting in the way? Republicans in Congress, they’re getting in the way,” Jean-Pierre went on to claim. “You know who else is getting in the way? The former President Donald Trump, he’s getting in the way.”