Failed Assassination Marks Latest Escalation in Uncertainty

(Clint Siegner, Money Metals News Service) Following the shocking assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the nation is left wondering exactly why it happened as well as what may be coming next.

There are already questions about whether the Secret Service, which answers to President Joe Biden, was incompetent or worse.

A man managed to scale a rooftop within 130 yards of Trump and take multiple shots. Eyewitnesses report seeing the shooter and repeatedly warning police and Secret Service for minutes prior to the assassination attempt.

There is a video of the rooftop snipers who ultimately shot and killed the would-be assassin, which appears to show them watching and waiting until after he pulled the trigger several times before taking him out.

The FBI will investigate the incident. But many Americans have no confidence Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice or the FBI will get to the bottom of what really happened. Their involvement could multiply, not reduce, the number of questions people have about the incident.

The Republican National Convention starts today.

The plan is for Trump to receive the party’s official nomination and deliver an acceptance speech on Thursday. Security will be increased, but some wonder if more attempts to assassinate the former President are coming.

In the months ahead, presidential politics and other geopolitical news will dominate the headlines, including those in the financial press. The markets are inextricably linked to these events.

At the moment, Donald Trump is garnering a lot of sympathy from voters and riding high in the polls. Markets are also riding high. But everything can change suddenly, at any time, without warning.

Investors should prepare accordingly.

Clint Siegner is a Director at Money Metals Exchange, a precious metals dealer recently named “Best in the USA” by an independent global ratings group. A graduate of Linfield College in Oregon, Siegner puts his experience in business management along with his passion for personal liberty, limited government, and honest money into the development of Money Metals’ brand and reach. This includes writing extensively on the bullion markets and their intersection with policy and world affairs.