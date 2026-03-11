EXCLUSIVE: J6 Awards List Includes Officer Now Facing Rape Charges

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The former D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officer now facing a grand jury indictment on disturbing sexual assault charges was once honored at a department awards ceremony recognizing officers who responded to the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest.

Headline USA can confirm that Timothy Valentin, 30, was among the officers celebrated by the D.C. government at a lavish 2021 ceremony at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center honoring law enforcement’s response to the events surrounding the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The event featured remarks from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and included highly produced, emotional videos highlighting officers’ experiences during the Jan. 6 unrest. Government records obtained by Headline USA show Valentin’s name listed on page 40 of a “Ribbon of Valor” award document recognizing officers who responded to the incident.

MPD 2021 Annual Awards Ceremony – Honoree Timothy Valentin Now Facing Sexual Assault Charges by Luis Cornelio

But Valentin, who worked for the MPD from 2017 to 2022, is now facing a sweeping indictment in Alexandria, Virginia on accusations that he sexually assaulted multiple women he met online.

As announced by prosecutors Monday and alleged in the indictment, Valentin met several women through Tinder, drugged them and raped them after they became impaired.

Some of the alleged assaults were recorded on his phone and later recorded through forensic searches, according to Alexandria detectives.

J6 plaque recently installed at the US Capitol includes a former Metropolitan Police Department officer charged with horrific crimes against multiple women in Maryland and Virginia. Timothy Valentin (30) would meet victims socially, record the encounters, incapacitate them, and… https://t.co/jqcAvgilWi pic.twitter.com/DAYd0Z0hoL — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 10, 2026

He faces four counts of rape by force, four counts of rape by incapacitation, two counts of adulteration, two counts of sodomy, two counts of abduction with intent to defile, one count of aggravated sexual battery by incapacitation, two counts of sodomy by force or incapacitation and 15 counts of unlawful filming.

The charges come in addition to those filed in connection with an alleged rape from December 2025, in which he allegedly raped another victim. In that case, he was charged with two counts of rape, forcible sodomy, abduction with intent to defile and alteration of food or drink.

The Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland also announced separate charges on Monday in connection with Valentin’s alleged sexual abuse of six women in the county.

Those charges came after Alexandria detectives contacted the Prince George’s County Police Department after identifying that some of the alleged sexual crimes occurred in that jurisdiction.

As recounted by the PGCPD: