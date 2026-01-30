Friday, January 30, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: An FBI Informant Said Trump is Compromised by Israel. Headline USA Knows the Informant’s Identity

Headline USA can also reveal that the FBI agent who wrote the report is likely ex-agent Johnathan Buma...

Posted by Ken Silva
President Donald Trump meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department has released 3 million new files about deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Among those documents is an explosive allegation from an FBI informant: that President Donald Trump is compromised by Israel.

Headline USA can reveal the FBI informant’s identity: Charles Johnson, a controversial figure with a long history in the right-wing movement. Though the report in the Epstein files is redacted, Headline USA has independently obtained a separate FBI report featuring allegations made by Johnson when he was an FBI informant. The two reports are from the same field office, contain similar details, and have the same source ID: 00099701.

Johnson, a co-founder of facial recognition company Clearview AI, was jailed last November for civil contempt in a lawsuit that accuses him of posing as an intelligence agent in a racketeering scheme. Johnson, who says he’s being targeted by frivolous litigation, was released Friday—the same day as the Epstein documents dump.

Despite his controversial background, Johnson has provided accurate information. For instance, he revealed that billionaire Peter Thiel was an FBI informant in October 2023.

As it pertains to Trump and Israel, Johnson told the FBI in July 2020 that “Chabad is doing everything they can to co-opt the Trump presidency. Chabad is basically state-sanctioned Judaism.”

“This was a real collusion story—Trump has been compromised by Israel and Kushner is the real brains behind his organization and his Presidency,” Johnson said, according to an FBI report contained in the latest batch of the Epstein files.

Johnson further said that law professor Alan Dershowitz told him Epstein works for both US and allied intelligence services.

“Epstein was close to the former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak, and trained as a spy under him,” the FBI report also said.

While the veracity of Johnson’s claims haven’t been established, critics have long speculated that Trump’s staunch pro-Israel policies are related to his dealings with Epstein. Some have speculated that Epstein, a confirmed Israeli intelligence asset, obtained  blackmail material on Trump—though there is no public evidence of that.

Headline USA can also reveal that the FBI agent who wrote the report is likely Johnson’s former handler, ex-agent Johnathan Buma.

Buma, who worked for the FBI for 15 years, was arrested April at a departure gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York as he was waiting to board an international flight. According to the DOJ, Buma printed copies of confidential FBI documents and messages and later shared the material with associates as part of a draft of a book he was writing on his time in the bureau.

Buma’s charges are still pending.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

