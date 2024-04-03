Ex-Pentagon ‘Psychic’ Claims He Used Abilities to Find Body of Missing Toddler

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) British tabloid The Sun published a bizarre story on Monday, featuring the ex-Pentagon “psychic” who helped inspire the 2009 George Clooney movie, The Men Who Stare At Goats.

The inspiration for that film, retired Pentagon officer Major Ed Dames, is now reportedly claiming to have used his abilities to find the body of a missing two-year-old in France, according to the Sun. Dames made his claim after police found the toddler’s remains Saturday in a field that had been scoured for clues shortly afterwards, which has reportedly left locals wondering if they had been removed by his killer, and then replaced.

“Maj Dames, 74, showed The Sun emails he sent police in December saying Emile was ‘located at, or in proximity to’ a field that turned out to be immediately next to the site,” the Sun reported Monday.

As the Sun reported, Dames purportedly developed his para-normal detective skills as operations and training officer at the joint CIA and Army Psychic Intelligence Unit.

According to Dames’s website, he served as both training and operations officer for the U.S. government’s “TOP SECRET psychic espionage unit.”

Dames said he retired from the Army due to documents about his operations—which he calls “remote viewing”—were leaked to the public in the 90s.

He now “teaches” remote viewing at www.remoteviewingmatrix.com.

Others have called Dames a fraud who exploits missing and murdered children for his own grift.

Dames’s wiki points to the numerous contradictory claims and failed predictions he’s made over the years, and an article on ufowatchdog.com tells a story of a time he was tricked into believing there was an impending missile attack coming from the North Pole based on radar data—when, in fact, the radar was depicting Santa Claus.

According to the ufowatchdog article, Dames looked at the radar and “it was obvious to [him] what was going on here: Some kind of terrorist attack was being planned. The target was apparently an ultralight plane or a specially modified helicopter, loaded with an atomic bomb – or bombs – and designed to fly under U.S. and Canadian radar surveillance.”

However, it was a prank— “a measure of revenge for all the brain-bending bilocations he’d had to endure on advanced training targets,” the article said.

“The prank was that the target’s identity had been known to the viewers all along. It was not a terrorist attack; it was Santa Claus and his sleigh. Each viewer had simply gone through the usual structure of a CRV session, describing Santa’s raw attributes, and even making rough sketches of the sleigh and reindeer, but never actually naming the target,” the article said.

“The idea had been to see what interpretations Dames would make, when presented with such unusual material. Xenakis had agreed to go along, and Dames, it seemed, had fallen right into it.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.