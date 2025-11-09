Ex-ActBlue Official Snubs Congressional Fraud Hearing, Triggering Subpoena Threats

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Three House committees have threatened to subpoena a former top ActBlue official after she failed to appear for a transcribed interview as part of the congressional probe into alleged fraud.

The official, listed as “former senior total rewards specialist,” was requested to testify before the House Judiciary, House Administration, and House Oversight committees in July 2025. After she failed to comply, Reps. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.; Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and James Comer, R-Ky., sent a follow-up letter on Friday reiterating the committees’ request for voluntary cooperation. Just The News first reported on the letter.

The official’s noncompliance comes months after the House Oversight Committee found that ActBlue made its anti-fraud prevention policies “more lenient” twice in 2024, allowing foreign and domestic fraudulent actors to funnel money into campaigns.

All of this despite the fact that fraud on ActBlue was already rampant. Since 2020, ActBlue has detected at least 22 significant fraud campaigns—including nine from foreign sources. pic.twitter.com/yysYPxnDp8 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 2, 2025

Headline USA has identified an official whose title and period of employment listed on LinkedIn coincide with the targeted individual, but is withholding her name pending further corroboration.

At the center of the investigation is the allegation that ActBlue maintained poor fraud-prevention practices that could have opened the door to illegal foreign donations.

“Your testimony remains necessary for our oversight and we therefore write to reiterate our request for your voluntary cooperation,” they added.

The official was allegedly terminated after deleting over 1,200 documents in violation of ActBlue’s “Document Retention Policy.”

The committees gave her until Nov. 21 to schedule a transcribed interview or risk being subpoenaed.

“The Committees are prepared to resort to compulsory process, if necessary, to obtain compliance with our requests,” they wrote.

The subpoena threat follows the House Judiciary Committee’s prior actions against two senior ActBlue officials who allegedly failed to appear for voluntary depositions. ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones was also subpoenaed on July 22 for materials related to the congressional probe.