Even American neo-Nazis Have Abandoned Ukraine

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, neo-Nazis in the U.S. expressed widespread support for their Ukrainian counterparts.

One of the more prominent U.S. neo-Nazis, Blood Tribe leader Christopher Pohlhaus, went as far as planning a compound in Maine to train American extremists to fight for Ukraine against Russia.

Pohlhaus and his colleagues also made headlines last September for their endorsement of Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election.

“I think Biden’s better than Trump because he sends rockets to Ukraine,” the Nazi said last September. “Heil Ukraine! Heil Azov!”

But now, as it becomes increasingly clear that hundreds of thousands of white Ukrainian males have been sent to the slaughter for the benefit of Western war hawks, Pohlhaus and his friends are less zealous in their support for Biden’s proxy war.

“I will still continue to support the struggle of the people there,” Pohlhaus reportedly said on Telegram last November.

“I’m not going to allow our guys, my guys’ efforts and blood to go towards [the war].”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Pohlhaus has also halted his plans to build a training compound.

“In October, Pohlhaus sold off the land, went quiet and appears, at least for the time being, to have abandoned his plans in Maine,” the SPLC reported last week.

Rather than focus on helping his “Aryan brothers” in Ukraine, Pohlhaus signaled Tuesday on Twitter that the Blood Tribe will be active domestically this year as election season hits full swing.

Heads up, dorks. Before you pearl clutch and act shocked that Blood Tribe is marching on your "Election Year" know that we have no intentions to ever stop marching, and we don't care about your elections. But you knew that already, don't be theatrical… — The Hammer (@hammer_pohlhaus) January 16, 2024

The Guardian reported Thursday that Pohlhaus’s sentiment is shared by the wider neo-Nazi movement, which is now more focused on Israel and more local issues.

“Within the wider web of neo-Nazi militancy, Ukraine chatter has all but evaporated with the conflict in Gaza and domestic issues outshining what was once a well-followed world event,” the Guardian reported.

“In September, a prominent far-right publication, linked to the disbanded American neo-Nazi terror group Atomwaffen Division, boldly declared that the war not only ‘doesn’t matter anymore to us,’ but it would ‘like to refocus’ on American issues,” the Guardian added.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.