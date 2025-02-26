Quantcast
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith ‘Likes’ Right-Winger Nick Fuentes’s Anti-Israel Rant

'I do not know who this is or what that video is. If it was ‘liked’ it was unintentional...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Stephen A. Smith
Stephen A. Smith / IMAGE: ESPN via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Is Stephen A. Smith a closeted Groyper?

The outspoken ESPN personality was revealed Wednesday to have “liked” an Instagram post featuring right-wing personality Nick Fuentes ranting about Israel’s influence on American society.

“Let’s just be open and honest about the stats: 17 of top 25 hedge funds are run by Jews, 17 of the top 27 donors in the 2020 presidential election were Jews … three out of three of the major record labels are run by Jews,” Fuentes says in the rant. “AIPAC [is] the most powerful lobbying group in the country—on both sides … It’s peculiar, it’s remarkable, it’s statistically significant, it’s anomalous—and its’ true.”

The Twitter account AF Post reported Smith having liked Fuentes’s rant on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, Smith responded to the news—saying that if he did like the post, it was by accident.

“I do not know who this is or what that video is. If it was ‘liked’ it was unintentional,” Smith said on Twitter/X, disavowing Fuentes.

Given Fuentes’s close relationship with rapper Kanye West, it seems unlikely that Smith—who talks about African American culture for a living—doesn’t know about the controversial Christian nationalist.

Smith, one of the biggest stars in the history of ESPN, has become increasingly involved in Democratic politics—often receiving attention for his willingness to criticize his own party. He’s even been floated as a potential presidential candidate for 2028.

Just two days ago, Smith aired some of his grievances about the Democrats during an interview with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

“When are we going to let go of January 6th? When are you gonna let that go? Because he—I mean the man was impeached twice and convicted on 34 felony counts, and still reelected,” Smith asked, according to a video shared by the Daily Caller.

Following the interview, Smith praised Jeffries but slammed the Democratic Party for its lack of leadership.

“What are you going to do, and how are you going to convince us to believe you? You first got to find somebody that’s worth believing. And I’m not denigrating Leader Jeffries in any way, but when you think about a national voice for the party, who is that person? It’s nonexistent right now,” Smith added.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

