ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Claims That Trump is ‘Coming’ for NBA 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Stephen A. Smith, the flamboyant ESPN host-turned-political commentator, claimed that the recent bombshell indictment against NBA figures is part of President Donald Trump’s broader effort to target the sports industry—even though the investigation started under the Biden administration.

Smith provided no proof to support his theory, which he first proclaimed on Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take. His comments came after dozens of individuals, including an NBA player and coach, were arrested in connection with an illegal gambling scheme.

“You know what world we’re living in in terms of politics. How many times with one incident after another? Trump is coming,” Smith bemoaned. “He’s coming. I’m going to say it on national television again. … Remember, Trump has a long, long history connected to the world of sports because he had those casinos.”

He added, “Don’t be surprised if the WNBA is next on his list. Because when you got all of these protesters that have been going out there and people who have been protesting against him and what have you, this man is coming. He’s coming. And I’ve been saying it for a long time. To me, this is the latest nugget of evidence that we’re talking about right here.”

His comments followed the DOJ’s announcement of a seven-count indictment against 31 individuals charged with “criminal schemes to rig illegal poker games at various locations.” Among those charged are Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Hall of Fame player and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups.

Despite his conspiracy-tinged rant, Smith later admitted he didn’t know the details of the NBA case.

“It’s not to question the legitimacy of the case,” he continued. “We don’t know. But anybody that’s been around him, anybody that has talked to him, anybody that has seen his reactions from the sports leagues and the positions that people have taken, they are not surprised at what’s going on today.”

The only apparent evidence Smith cited was that FBI Director Kash Patel appeared at the press briefing announcing the investigation and arrests, though FBI directors are routinely present at high-profile DOJ announcements.

“It’s not coincidental. It’s not an accident. It’s a statement,” he claimed. “And it’s a warning that more is coming, and that’s what they’re saying here. … In (Trump’s) eyes, folks tried to throw him in jail. In his eyes, he’s innocent, and they tried to put me behind bars. ‘I’m getting everybody.’ He’s not playing.”

The DOJ case is being handled by its Organized Crime and Gangs Section. If convicted, each defendant faces up to 40 years in prison.