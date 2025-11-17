Monday, November 17, 2025

Dem Lawmaker Allegedly Caught Watching ‘Porn’ Aboard Plane

'Why did California Congressman Brad Sherman feel it was appropriate to look at porn on his iPad during a flight today? His district deserves better representation than this!'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA Democratic lawmaker was caught viewing sexually suggestive content on social media while aboard an airplane on Friday. 

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., blamed the incident on the social company X’s algorithm, claiming the content appeared in the “For You” section, which serves random posts. 

“This was nothing more than scrolling through Twitter, and, unfortunately, Elon Musk has ruined the Twitter algorithm to give people content that they don’t ask for or subscribe to,” a Sherman spokesperson said in remarks to Fox News. 

The scandal erupted after a passenger took photos of Sherman holding an iPad displaying the X platform. 

Several images showed women in sexually suggestive poses on the iPad, though no explicit pornography was visible. 

“Why did California Congressman Brad Sherman feel it was appropriate to look at porn on his iPad during a flight today? His district deserves better representation than this!!” the passenger wrote on X. 

The post has since gone viral, garnering nearly 15 million views. 

