Epstein Emails Reveal Ties to Influential Figures Even After Conviction

(Headline USA) Thousands of documents released by the House Oversight Committee offer a new glimpse into what Jeffery Epstein’s relationships with business executives, reporters, academics and political players looked like over a decade.

They start with messages he sent and received around the time he finished serving his Florida sentence in 2009 and continue until the months before his arrest on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019.

During that time, Epstein’s network was eclectic, spanning the globe and political affiliations: from the liberal academic Noam Chomsky to Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of President Donald Trump.

The emails don’t implicate his contacts in those alleged crimes. They instead paint a picture of Epstein’s influence and connections over the years he was a registered sex offender.

The president kicked off his Friday with posts on social media complaining about Democratic lawmakers focusing on thousands of documents from Epstein’s estate released this week by the House Oversight Committee.

Trump called it a “hoax” and a distraction from Democrats’ policies and the “EMBARASSMENT” of the government shutdown and decried “Weak Republicans” who “have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish.” Trump seemed to be referring to the House Republican who are joining Democrats in a push to release files related to the sex trafficking investigation into Epstein.

Trump said Epstein is “not the Republican’s problem” and “don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!”

Epstein kept a diverse political network

Epstein emailed current and former political figures on all sides, sending news clips and discussing strategy or gossip often in short, choppy emails laden with spelling and grammatical errors.

In several emails in 2018, Epstein advised Bannon on his political tour of Europe that year after Bannon forwarded Epstein a news clip that the German media underestimated Bannon and that he was “As Dangerous as Ever.”

“luv it,” Epstein responded.

Epstein wrote that he’d just spoken to “one of the country leaders that we discussed” and that “we should lay out a strategy plan. . how much fun.”

Just a few months earlier, Epstein was insulting Trump — whose movement Bannon was a representative of — in emails to Kathryn Ruemmler, the former White House counsel under President Barack Obama.

Ruemmler sent a message to Epstein calling Trump “so gross.” A portion of that message was redacted, but Epstein replied, “worse in real life and upclose.”

Epstein said Trump ‘knew about the girls,’ but it’s unclear what he meant

Trump and Epstein were friends for years but at some point had a falling out, even before underage girls started to come forward to accuse Epstein of sexual abuse.

Journalists sometimes reached out to Epstein, perhaps hoping he might have dirt to spill on Trump. One of those writers was Michael Wolff, who has written extensively about Trump. In a 2019 email to Wolff, Epstein mentioned that one of his best-known accusers, Virginia Giuffre, had worked at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

“She was the one who accused Prince Andrew,” Epstein wrote.

Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, had said that Epstein’s longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell recruited her from Mar-a-Lago to give sexualized massages to Epstein. And Trump had long claimed that he banned Epstein from coming to Mar-a-Lago.

Epstein said in an email to Wolff that Trump hadn’t asked him to resign from the club, because he hadn’t been a member.

“Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop,” Epstein added.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.