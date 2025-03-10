Epstein Cronies Seek to Quash Subpoenas in Lawsuit Accusing Him of being Mossad Agent

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) As the Justice Department continues to sit on the “Jeffrey Epstein files,” the two co-executors of his estate, Richard Kahn and Darren Indyke, are also seeking to quash subpoenas that would have them testify in an anonymous victim’s lawsuit.

Kahn and Indyke’s motion to quash was filed in response to an ongoing lawsuit from “Jane Doe 200,” whom Epstein allegedly raped in 2001. Jane Doe 200 has said that she didn’t report Epstein’s crime at the time because she was told that Epstein worked for the Mossad, which is Israel’s intelligence service.

“Doe genuinely believed that any reporting of the rape by what she believed to be a Mossad agent with some of the most unique connections in the world, would result in significant bodily harm or death to her,” stated her lawsuit, filed last June.

As part of her lawsuit, Jane Doe 200 seeks to depose Kahn and Indyke about Epstein’s connections to the Mossad, as well as other intelligence agencies, including the CIA and FBI. However, Kahn and Indyke say they know nothing of those matters, and that they should have to testify about them.

“Mr. Kahn did not even begin working for Epstein until 2005, four years after the alleged rape. And while Mr. Indyke worked as an outside lawyer for Epstein in 2001, Plaintiff offers no basis whatsoever to suggest that he has personal knowledge relevant to her claims—and he does not,” they said in a Feb. 28 filing. “In these circumstances, a deposition of the Co-Executors in their personal capacity is unwarranted.”

Kahn and Indyke also said they’ve searched through Epstein’s estate, and haven’t found any documents linking him to the Mossad or other intelligence agencies.

“Defendants’ review uncovered no materials responsive to her request for documents concerning links between Jeffrey Epstein and the FBI, CIA, Mossad, or KGB,” they said last month.

Jane Doe 200’s attorneys responded to Kahn and Indyke on Friday, arguing to keep the subpoenas intact. According to her attorneys, no one knows more about Epstein’s criminal enterprise than his estate’s executors.

“As an initial matter, Darren Indyke personally met with Jane Doe 200 himself, and communicated with Epstein about Jane Doe 200. In addition to Indyke’s personal interactions with Jane Doe 200, Indyke and Kahn are the two individuals who have the most knowledge as to Jeffrey Epstein’s other acts of sexual assault—admissible evidence under Federal Rule of Evidence 415,” the lawyers said.

“Moreover, to the extent that Indyke and Kahn have a financial stake in the outcome of this litigation as beneficiaries, such bias is discoverable as their conduct related to this action could be influenced by ulterior motives.”

The parties are set to argue over the matter at a conference on March 26.

Epstein and his longtime girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell were accused of flying underage girls by private jet to his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands for sexual exploitation. There, it’s widely thought that they used the underage girls to entice and blackmail a variety of politicians, businessmen, and other powerbrokers.

Epstein faced criminal charges in Florida in 2006 but was able to receive a more lenient plea deal that saved him from a long prison sentence. He was sentenced to 18 months but served more than a year in a Florida state prison.

In 2019, Epstein died while awaiting trial in New York after prosecutors concluded they were not bound to the terms of Epstein’s 2006 deal.

Authorities said he committed suicide by hanging himself in his jail cell, but that ruling has been widely scrutinized because of the circumstances related to his death and the potential number of high-profile co-conspirators he could have implicated.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.