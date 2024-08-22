Elon Musk Says He’d Accept Trump Cabinet Role: ‘Willing to Serve’

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump said this week he would consider appointing billionaire Elon Musk to a Cabinet role or prominent advisory position if elected in November.

Musk—the owner of Twitter, Tesla, Spacex and other cutting-edge companies—endorsed Trump following the July 13 assassination attempt and has pledged millions of dollars to a super PAC supporting the GOP nominee’s president’s campaign.

Speaking with Reuters this week, Trump said he’d offer Musk a position if Musk expressed serious interest in one.

”He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would—if he would do it, I certainly would,” Trump said. “He’s a brilliant guy.”



In response, Musk shared an AI picture of himself standing at a lectern that reads “Department of Government Efficiency” and said, “I am willing to serve.”

I am willing to serve pic.twitter.com/BJhGbcA2e0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2024

Trump also said he would consider tossing the Biden administration’s electric vehicle tax credits, which could affect Tesla.

However, he has reasoned that the government’s meddling in the free market actually harmed the company, which was flourishing before other auto manufacturers began producing cheaper EV alternatives.

“Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing,” Trump explained.

Last week, Musk and Trump held a two-hour conversation on X, which covered a variety of different policy issues, including the national debt. Musk suggested Trump should create a commission to study government spending and threw his name out there for a seat on it.

“I think it would be great to just have a government efficiency commission that looks at these things to make sure taxpayer money is spent in a good way,” Musk told Trump. “I’d be happy to help out on such a commission.”

Musk has blasted Vice President Kamala Harris, the newly anointed Democrat presidential nominee, as an “extinctionist” and socialist, arguing that the U.S.—and even the rest of the world—would not survive a Harris presidency.

“Shamala is an extinctionist. The natural extension of her philosophy would be a de facto holocaust for all of humanity!” he said last month.

Shamala is an extinctionist. The natural extension of her philosophy would be a de facto holocaust for all of humanity! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2024

Musk’s appointment could potentially add to what is shaping up to be a brain-trust of high-profile, red-pilled liberals after rumors swirled Wednesday that political scion Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might abandon his independent run and endorse Trump.

Several prominent conservatives suggested that Kennedy, who believes the CIA had a hand in the assassination of his father and uncle, should be appointed its new director.

Among those was another political scion whose father fell victim to a highly suspicious assassination attempt: Donald Trump Jr.