Elon Musk Pours $10 Million Into Republican Midterm War Chest

(José Niño, Headline USA) Elon Musk sent $10 million flowing into Republican midterm fundraising efforts last month, marking his return as a major force in GOP politics after a prolonged and very public falling out with President Donald Trump.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief split his contribution evenly, sending $5 million each to the primary fundraising vehicles for Republican Senate and congressional candidates, according to Federal Election Commission filings released on Saturday. He also added millions to his own political fund.

The donations arrive weeks after Musk previously broke with Trump over a government spending package the billionaire publicly called “outrageous” and filled with unnecessary spending, per a report by the Financial Times. That disagreement pushed Musk toward announcing plans to form an entirely new political movement. At the peak of the standoff, Musk unveiled his vision for an “America Party” to fight what he described as a “one-party system” responsible for “bankrupting the country.”

That plan has now quietly disappeared from the conversation. As FT reported, Musk’s fresh round of contributions brought his total political spending for the year to at least $75 million, though this figure represents only a small portion of the more than $250 million he poured into supporting Trump’s 2024 presidential victory. He also spent more than $23 million last year backing a conservative candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, who lost by a wide margin, per a previous FT report.

The timing of these donations followed closely after Musk sat down for dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Trump publicly called Musk a “good guy” shortly afterward, despite Musk having suggested months earlier that the president was connected to files surrounding the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The FT reported that Trump’s own Super PAC, Maga Inc, reported entering 2026 armed with a $304 million war chest, making it the dominant financial force in Republican politics by a significant margin. Other notable contributors to Republican causes include OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and his wife Anna, who each gave $12.5 million in December. Crypto.com added $20 million during the same period, a contribution that followed the company’s various business dealings with Trump family enterprises.

Casino magnate Steve Wynn and Blackstone chair Stephen Schwarzman each contributed $5 million to the Senate leadership fund late last year. Wynn gave an additional $2 million to the congressional equivalent.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino