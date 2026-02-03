Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Elon Musk Pours $10 Million Into Republican Midterm War Chest

Musk's fresh round of contributions brought his total political spending for the year to at least $75 million...

Posted by Jose Nino
Elon Musk attends news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(José Niño, Headline USA) Elon Musk sent $10 million flowing into Republican midterm fundraising efforts last month, marking his return as a major force in GOP politics after a prolonged and very public falling out with President Donald Trump.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief split his contribution evenly, sending $5 million each to the primary fundraising vehicles for Republican Senate and congressional candidates, according to Federal Election Commission filings released on Saturday. He also added millions to his own political fund.

The donations arrive weeks after Musk previously broke with Trump over a government spending package the billionaire publicly called “outrageous” and filled with unnecessary spending, per a report by the Financial Times. That disagreement pushed Musk toward announcing plans to form an entirely new political movement. At the peak of the standoff, Musk unveiled his vision for an “America Party” to fight what he described as a “one-party system” responsible for “bankrupting the country.”

That plan has now quietly disappeared from the conversation. As FT reported, Musk’s fresh round of contributions brought his total political spending for the year to at least $75 million, though this figure represents only a small portion of the more than $250 million he poured into supporting Trump’s 2024 presidential victory. He also spent more than $23 million last year backing a conservative candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, who lost by a wide margin, per a previous FT report.

The timing of these donations followed closely after Musk sat down for dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Trump publicly called Musk a “good guy” shortly afterward, despite Musk having suggested months earlier that the president was connected to files surrounding the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The FT reported that Trump’s own Super PAC, Maga Inc, reported entering 2026 armed with a $304 million war chest, making it the dominant financial force in Republican politics by a significant margin. Other notable contributors to Republican causes include OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and his wife Anna, who each gave $12.5 million in December. Crypto.com added $20 million during the same period, a contribution that followed the company’s various business dealings with Trump family enterprises.

Casino magnate Steve Wynn and Blackstone chair Stephen Schwarzman each contributed $5 million to the Senate leadership fund late last year. Wynn gave an additional $2 million to the congressional equivalent.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Attorneys Want to Suppress Charlie Kirk Murder Video

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com