Quantcast
Monday, April 7, 2025

Dr. Fauci’s Wife Transferred to an Indian Reservation—but Natives Don’t Want Her There

Posted by Ken Silva
Drs. Anthony Fauci & Deborah Birx/AP Photo

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last week, the New York Times revealed that numerous top government health officials have been reassigned to regional offices of the Indian Health Service, which provides federal health services to Native Americans and Alaska Natives. The reassigned officials include none other than former COVID-19 czar Anthony Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady.

However, Native Americans are “insulted” by Grady’s reassignment, according to the Times.

The Times reported Monday that Native Americans are already made at recent changes made to the Department of Health and Human Services—including the shuttering of regional offices that cover much of the Indian population. Grady’s reassignment is apparently the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak.

Dr. Fauci's wife, Christine Grady. PHOTO: NIH
Dr. Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady. PHOTO: NIH

“The final indignity, Native leaders say, came last week, when Mr. Kennedy reassigned high-ranking health officials — including a bioethicist married to Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a tobacco regulator, a human resources manager and others — to Indian Health Service locations in the American West, when what the chronically understaffed service really needs are doctors and nurses who are familiar with the unique needs of Native people,” the Times reported Monday.

“More than half a dozen leaders of Native American groups used words like ‘cruel,’ ‘disingenuous’ and ‘offensive’ to describe the proposed transfers.”

It’s unclear whether Grady will actually go to the reservation. She reportedly had until last Wednesday to accept the reassignment or to resign. The Times reported that she declined to be interviewed.

Of the other officials who were ordered to the reservation, one reportedly said she’d consider the reassignment, while another declined. Both spoke to the Times on condition of anonymity.

The Indian Health Services has offices in Alaska, Albuquerque, Bemidji, Billings, California, Great Plains, Nashville, Navajo, Oklahoma, Phoenix, Portland, and Tucson.

The Times further noted that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has lamented that the Indian Health Service has been “treated as the redheaded stepchild at H.H.S.,” and that said President Trump wants him to “rectify this sad history.”

The reassignments are part of a massive restructuring of the HHS.

As many as 10,000 scientists, senior leaders, doctors, inspectors and others across the department have already received layoff notices as part of an HHS effort to cut a quarter of its workforce.

“This overhaul is about realigning HHS with its core mission: to stop the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again,” Kennedy said on social media. “It’s a win-win for taxpayers, and for every American we serve.”

The move, the department has said, is expected to save $1.8 billion from the agency’s $1.7 trillion annual budget — about one-tenth of 1%.

The department has not released final numbers but last week said it planned to eliminate 3,500 jobs from the Food and Drug Administration, 2,400 jobs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 1,200 from the National Institutes of Health.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
OPINION: As Tariffs Tank Markets, Economy Thirsts for Tax Cuts
Next article
Silver Set to Explode as Gold Breaks Records

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com