Dr. Fauci’s Wife Reassigned to Work on an Indian Reservation

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times has reported that numerous top government health officials have been reassigned to regional offices of the Indian Health Service, which provides federal health services to Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

The reassigned officials include none other than former COVID-19 czar Anthony Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady.

“At N.I.H., several institute directors — including Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the institute formerly led by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci — were reassigned. So were Dr. Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, the head of the N.I.H. Office of Bioethics, and Dr. Clifford Lane, a close ally of Dr. Fauci’s who oversaw clinical research,” the Times reported.

“At the F.D.A., the top tobacco regulator, Brian King, was reassigned. At the C.D.C., several leaders, including Kayla Laserson, who ran the global health center, also were reassigned to the Indian Health Service.”

The Indian Health Services has offices in Alaska, Albuquerque, Bemidji, Billings, California, Great Plains, Nashville, Navajo, Oklahoma, Phoenix, Portland, and Tucson.

The Times further noted that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has lamented that the Indian Health Service has been “treated as the redheaded stepchild at H.H.S.,” and that said President Trump wants him to “rectify this sad history.”

Funnier than fired — she was reassigned to work on an Indian reservation.

She has until today to accept reassignment or resign. https://t.co/9E0a4Adns7 pic.twitter.com/hVcOeItEoG — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) April 2, 2025

Grady and the others who received the reassignments were reportedly given until Wednesday to decide whether to accept the offer or leave their jobs. Decisions were not announced before the publication of this article.

The reassignments are part of a massive restructuring of the HHS.

As many as 10,000 scientists, senior leaders, doctors, inspectors and others across the department have already received layoff notices as part of an HHS effort to cut a quarter of its workforce.

“This overhaul is about realigning HHS with its core mission: to stop the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again,” Kennedy said on social media. “It’s a win-win for taxpayers, and for every American we serve.”

The move, the department has said, is expected to save $1.8 billion from the agency’s $1.7 trillion annual budget — about one-tenth of 1%.

The department has not released final numbers but last week said it planned to eliminate 3,500 jobs from the Food and Drug Administration, 2,400 jobs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 1,200 from the National Institutes of Health.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.