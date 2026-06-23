Dr. Fauci Flip-Flops on Agreeing to Testify about COVID

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former White House COVID czar Anthony Fauci reportedly agreed earlier this month to testify before Sen. Rand Paul’s Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs—but he’s since changed his mind.

Sen. Paul said Monday on Twitter/X that he’s subpoenaed Fauci to testify since he’s not speaking voluntarily.

“Last week, Anthony Fauci notified us he will NOT voluntarily testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, even though he had previously agreed to do so,” Paul said. “Therefore, today I have issued a subpoena requiring him to testify before the Committee, in public, next month.”

Last week, Anthony Fauci notified us he will NOT voluntarily testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, even though he had previously agreed to do so. Therefore, today I have issued a subpoena requiring him to testify before the Committee,… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 22, 2026

Fauci, who was among several officials pardoned by former President Joe Biden for potential federal offenses, has faced ongoing congressional scrutiny over the use of taxpayer-funded grants tied to controversial gain-of-function research. He’s also accused of using private email to avoid public disclosure obligations that come with government communications.

One of Fauci’s former aides, David Morens, has been indicted over the matter.

Presumably, Biden’s pardon wouldn’t apply to Fauci if he lies to Sen. Paul’s committee at his upcoming interview.

The controversy of Fauci, Morens and others trying to hide their communications stems from the infamous $3.7 million grant that the National Institutes of Health gave to Peter Daszak and his firm, EcoHealth Alliance, for “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.” That grant allegedly funded risky gain-of-function research that some think led to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early 2020, the Trump administration terminated the grant. But according to the indictment, Morens conspired with others to restore the termination of the bat coronavirus grant and counter the narrative that COVID-19 leaked from a lab. The grant was reinstated in April 2023, which was after Morens had left his role at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

As part of their conspiracy, Morens and the others unnamed used private email to avoid public disclosure obligations that come with government communications.

“Morens, Co-Conspirator 1, and Co-Conspirator 2 agreed in writing to intentionally hide from public view their communications by corresponding using Morens’s personal Gmail account, rather than his official NIH email account,” the DOJ said in a press release.

“The indictment alleges that the conspirators used Morens’s personal Gmail account to exchange non-public NIH information; correspond about their efforts to influence NIH to fund Company #1; exchange edits to drafts of letters addressed to NIH leadership for Company #1 and Co-Conspirator 1; and “back-channel” information to Senior NIAID Official 1.”

The indictment also alleges that Morens conspired with Co-conspirator 1 to pay illegal gratuities.

More recently, outgoing National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard released documents Friday showing that Fauci had compelling evidence that COVID may have leaked from a lab in China. Despite that the Fauci-led medical regime engaged in a censorship campaign against anyone who pushed the lab-leak theory for roughly the next four years.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.