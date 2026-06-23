ActBlue Refusing to Comply with Congressional Subpoenas, House GOP Says

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) House Republicans said Monday that they’re planning to hold the pro-Democrat political action committee ActBlue in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply fully with their subpoenas.

“For more than a year, the Committees have conducted oversight regarding ActBlue’s fundamentally unserious approach to fraud prevention, which may allow foreign nationals and bad actors to make large-scale fraudulent donations on Democrats’ top fundraising platform,” the House Judiciary Committee said in a press release.

“ActBlue continues to obstruct this inquiry by making expansive assertions of attorney-client privilege in an attempt to improperly shield documents that are responsive to the Committees’ subpoenas and essential to its oversight.”

The House committee didn’t say when it would move on contempt proceedings. In an open letter to ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones, GOP leaders said they’re “prepared to enforce our subpoenas through all available mechanisms.”

The contempt threats from the House follow Wallace-Jones testifying to Congress earlier this month—exercising her 5th Amendment right to remain silent more than 20 times throughout the process.

NEW: Chairmen @Jim_Jordan, @RepBryanSteil, and @RepJamesComer threaten ActBlue with contempt of Congress. ActBlue has refused to produce all documents required by the Committees' subpoenas. We still need answers on their scheme to take illegal donations from foreign sources… pic.twitter.com/OAMsudVtYP — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) June 22, 2026

Wallace-Jones published an op-ed in the Washington Post the morning before the hearing, explaining her decision to plead the 5th.

“Invoking the Fifth Amendment is not an admission, or even an insinuation, of guilt. It is not a retreat,” she said. “It is the only reasonable response to a proceeding that from the beginning has been about harassing a political opponent’s fundraising platform, not genuine oversight. Now it has become something far more dangerous.”

House Republicans first opened an investigation into ActBlue after Wallace-Jones took over in 2023. By 2025, ActBlue’s own attorneys reportedly urged her to seek personal counsel after concerns she appeared to have misrepresented the group’s safeguards to lawmakers regarding foreign donations.

Along with allegations of receiving illegal donations, a Wall Street Journal report from May detailed the spending and raised fresh questions about Wallace-Jones’s leadership and potential legal exposure.

For example, onths after President Donald Trump defeated then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, ActBlue spent roughly $700,000 on a retreat at the InterContinental San Francisco. The event included hundreds of hotel rooms, while Wallace-Jones stayed in a two-story presidential suite under heavy security.

Security costs have surged to at least $2.8 million since 2023, compared to less than $16,000 between 2020 and 2022, according to The Journal.

Travel expenses also spiked, with ActBlue plowing through $4.9 million in travel costs since 2023, including $2.7 million in 2025 alone. That’s up from less than $400,000 in 2022.

New policies allow executives and board members to book first-class flights and receive largely uncapped accommodations.

Operating costs followed the same trajectory. ActBlue spent $87 million during the 2024 presidential cycle, up from the $42 million spent in 2020. ActBlue has already spent $72 million ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.