Don Jr. Hints at Possible 2028 Run During Iowa Final Sprint

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As his father, former President Donald Trump, swept the state of Iowa in a massive victory, Don Jr. hinted at his own potential presidential campaign in 2028, the Daily Mail reported.

As one of the Trump campaign’s final events was wrapping up ahead of the Iowa caucuses, he was asked by an attendee if he had interest in a 2028 White House bid.

Don Jr. neither directly confirmed nor directly denied, though he did express some openness to the possibility.

“I don’t want to say no, because then if you decide to do it, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, he’s a major liar,'” he told the crowd.

Trump Sr. has suggested before that his eldest son could win office if he decided to run sometime in the future.

“I would help him,” the former president and current 2024 frontrunner said in a 2021 interview. “There are certain places where he couldn’t be beaten.”

Still, Don Jr. is spending his time now aiding his father’s efforts to lock down the 2024 Republican nomination in the face of an unprecedented lawfare onslaught.

He suggested at the rally that the media wished to conceal the magnitude of Trump’s victory by reporting that the former president had secured an easy victory.

“They’re trying desperately to suppress the vote by saying we have it in the bag,” Don Jr. said.

According to Trump’s son, the swamp was once more aligning against Trump, this time by aligning itself with alternative candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or establishment candidate Nikki Haley.

“We understand it’s actually the D.C. elite versus Trump,” he noted, amused by the “billionaire donors disappearing from Ron DeSantis’s campaign because they realize he doesn’t have it.”

Don Jr., imitating his father’s style, also mocked DeSantis for “wearing high heels” and excoriated Haley for never meeting “a way she didn’t want to be in.”