Saturday, June 7, 2025

DOJ to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Jan. 6 Protestor Killed by Capitol Police

'They shot Ashli Babbitt, that officer—bad things should happen to him. He shot her, and she was totally defenseless. She was like an American patriot!'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ashli Babbitt
Ashli Babbitt / IMAGE: CBS8 San Diego via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Trump-led DOJ has agreed to pay Ashli Babbitt’s estate nearly $5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit, Judicial Watch announced Friday. 

The government will specifically pay $4.975 million after entering a settlement with Judicial Watch, the nonprofit representing Babbitt’s family, over Babbitt’s death at the hands of a D.C. police officer inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.  

Despite initially seeking $30 million, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton called the outcome a “fair” and “necessary step” toward justice. 

“Ashli should never have been killed, and this settlement destroys the evil, partisan narrative that justified her outrageous killing and protected her killer,” Fitton added. “Judicial Watch’s team spent years investigating, litigating, and exposing the truth about Ashli’s homicide.” 

Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit on Jan. 5, 2024—three years after Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd fatally shot Babbitt as she attempted to climb through a broken door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby. 

She was the only person killed inside the Capitol that day. The Biden administration cleared Byrd of wrongdoing and defended the use of deadly force. 

Babbit, a beloved veteran and outspoken MAGA Republican, was at the Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election. She served 12 years in the Air Force, with deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, and later co-owned a pool business with her husband, Aaron. 

Throughout the 2024 election, President Donald Trump repeatedly honored Babbitt’s memory and vowed to look into her death. 

“They shot Ashli Babbitt, that officer—bad things should happen to him. He shot her, and she was totally defenseless. She was like an American patriot!” Trump said in an interview with Newsmax. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Protestors Turn Violent as ICE Arrests Dozens of Illegals in LA

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com