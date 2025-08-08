DOJ Subpoenas NY AG Letitia James

(Headline USA) The Justice Department has subpoenaed New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of an investigation into whether she violated President Donald Trump’s civil rights, according to people familiar with the matter.

The subpoenas sought records related to a lawsuit James filed against Trump for allegedly over-inflating his property values to obtain loans—even though Trump repaid those loans and even though the banks never complained. The subpoenas also sought records about a lawsuit involving the National Rifle Association. Another person confirmed that the subpoenas are related to a civil rights investigation.

The subpoenas mark an escalation of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to scrutinize officials who once waged law fare against the president, including those like James who had investigated him before his election win last November.

A spokesperson for James’ office, Geoff Burgan, declined to confirm the subpoenas.

In a separate statement, James’ personal attorney, Abbe D. Lowell, called the subpoenas “improper.”

A spokesperson for the Justice Department, Natalie Baldassarre, declined to comment.

James, a Democrat,infamously promised on the campaign trail in 2018 that she’d target Donald Trump if elected attorney general. After taking office, she launched a lengthy and broad investigation into Trump and his organization, accusing him of inflating his finances and property values to secure favorable loans.

Last year, she won a $454 million judgment against him in a controversial lawsuit claiming he had lied about the value of his assets on financial statements given to banks. Trump is appealing that verdict.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press