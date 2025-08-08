Friday, August 8, 2025

DOJ Subpoenas NY AG Letitia James

James, a Democrat,infamously promised on the campaign trail in 2018 that she’d target Donald Trump if elected attorney general. After taking office, she launched a lengthy and broad investigation...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Letitia James
Letitia James / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAThe Justice Department has subpoenaed New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of an investigation into whether she violated President Donald Trump’s civil rights, according to people familiar with the matter.

The subpoenas sought records related to a lawsuit James filed against Trump for allegedly over-inflating his property values to obtain loans—even though Trump repaid those loans and even though the banks never complained. The subpoenas also sought records about a lawsuit involving the National Rifle Association. Another person confirmed that the subpoenas are related to a civil rights investigation.

The subpoenas mark an escalation of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to scrutinize officials who once waged law fare against the president, including those like James who had investigated him before his election win last November.

A spokesperson for James’ office, Geoff Burgan, declined to confirm the subpoenas.

In a separate statement, James’ personal attorney, Abbe D. Lowell, called the subpoenas “improper.”

A spokesperson for the Justice Department, Natalie Baldassarre, declined to comment.

James, a Democrat,infamously promised on the campaign trail in 2018 that she’d target Donald Trump if elected attorney general. After taking office, she launched a lengthy and broad investigation into Trump and his organization, accusing him of inflating his finances and property values to secure favorable loans.

Last year, she won a $454 million judgment against him in a controversial lawsuit claiming he had lied about the value of his assets on financial statements given to banks. Trump is appealing that verdict.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Reports: DOJ Probing NY AG’s Fraud Case Against Trump
Next article
New Executive Order Takes Aim at Debanking

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com