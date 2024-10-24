Quantcast
DOJ Declined to Prosecute U.S. Attorney Who Was Sexting w/ Criminal Suspect

Posted by Ken Silva
Justice Department
An American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The DOJ Inspector General released a report Wednesday about how a federal prosecutor had a sexual relationship with the target of a police investigation.

According to the report, the DOJ-OIG received information from a local police department that a U.S. Attorney used his government-issued mobile device to engage in extensive, sexually explicit communications with someone who later became the target of a police investigation.

The DOJ-OIG said its investigation substantiated the local police department’s tip.

“The AUSA exchanged numerous inappropriate, sexually-explicit and sexually-oriented text messages with the individual using the AUSA’s government-issued mobile device, in violation of DOJ policy and federal ethics regulations. The OIG also found that the AUSA left the AUSA’s office during work hours for a sexual encounter with the individual, in violation of federal ethics regulations,” the DOJ-OIG said.

“The OIG concluded that the AUSA engaged in conduct prejudicial to the government and created the appearance of violating the law by continuing to interact with the individual, including by using the AUSA’s government-issued device, after the individual had provided indications to the AUSA that the individual was engaged in illegal activity.”

Despite the federal prosecutor’s seemingly illegal activity, the DOJ declined to prosecute him, according to the DOJ-OIG, which provided its findings to the DOJ’s Professional Misconduct Review Unit for “appropriate action.”

Wednesday’s report was the latest DOJ-OIG revelation about sexual misconduct within the DOJ and FBI.

According to a 2020 Associated Press article entitled, ‘Under the rug:’ Sexual misconduct shakes FBI’s senior ranks, the last time the OIG did an extensive probe of sexual misconduct within the FBI, it tallied 343 “offenses” from fiscal years 2009 to 2012, including three instances of “videotaping undressed women without consent.”

That AP investigation identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

“Each of the accused FBI officials appears to have avoided discipline, the AP found, and several were quietly transferred or retired, keeping their full pensions and benefits even when probes substantiated the sexual misconduct claims against them,” the AP reported in December 2020.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

