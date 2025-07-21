Monday, July 21, 2025

DOJ Charges Man for Threatening People on the ‘Epstein Client List’—Which the DOJ Says Doesn’t Exist

'I will KILL EVERYONE ON THE LIST...'

Posted by Ken Silva
The DOJ says Florida man Terrell Bailey threatened to kill everyone on the
The DOJ says Florida man Terrell Bailey threatened to kill everyone on the "Epstein client list." PHOTO: DOJ

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department has filed charges against a Florida man who tweeted that he would “kill everyone on the [Epstein] list,” along with several other unnamed politicians.

The Florida man, Terell Bailey, apparently came on the FBI’s radar earlier this month, when his Twitter/X account @TDBailey posted about killing everyone on the Epstein client list—which the DOJ says doesn’t exist.

“Everyone involved if I see them in real life I will KILL. On sight. With a machete so everyone can see the blood and gore of the moment. You can’t fear death so you can’t understand. I will KILL EVERYONE ON THE LIST,” Bailey allegedly tweeted last week at Twitter’s AI bot, Grok.

Charging papers, which were first reported by CourtWatch, include a footnote, in which an FBI agent clarifies that Bailey indeed was speaking about the Epstein client list. “I believe the ‘LIST’ is a reference to a ‘client list’ that X user @TDBailey believes exists relating to the investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein,” FBI agent Justin Tennyson said in a sworn affidavit.

When FBI agents investigated further, they found that Bailey allegedly threatened other politicians, too. For example, he allegedly posted a Facebook video earlier this month where he’s shown threatening a former government official that the DOJ refers to as “FORMER GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL 4.”

Law enforcement interviewed Bailey last Thursday at the Palmetto Police Department, where he told officers that he had a knife, a machete, and a bow-and-arrow.

He faces one count of transmitting an interstate threat.

Earlier this month, the DOJ issued a memo declaring that Epstein had no clients, he didn’t blackmail anyone, and his mysterious prison death was a suicide. The memo also revealed that Epstein had over 1,000 victims.

The revelation about the number of Epstein victims is a big deal because it contradicts earlier figures. In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi said there were just 250 Epstein victims, while just 36 girls were cited in the 2019 indictment against Epstein. Furthermore, various civil lawsuits against Epstein’s estate list around 200 plaintiffs.

In other words, there could be 800 or more Epstein victims that are unaccounted for.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

