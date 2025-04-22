DOD to face Congressional hearing over failed audits

(Casey Harper, The Center Square) A U.S. House Oversight Subcommittee on Tuesday announced a hearing on the Pentagon’s inability to pass a fiscal audit.

Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions, R-Texas, said the “Tracking Progress: Updates to DOD’s Financial Management Scorecard” hearing will occur next Tuesday.

The Pentagon has failed seven consecutive audits and has a long history of trouble tracking how it spends its money and where its massive inventory of equipment is stored around the nation and abroad.

While Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continues to face controversy and pressure for his removal, the government efficiency promises of the Trump administration still stand. Hegseth has aggressively targeted spending on “woke” ideology and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, which had become commonplace in the DOD, in large part because of the previous administration.

However, the Pentagon’s fiscal problems are more widespread and go beyond the DEI spending.

“President Trump and his administration are taking decisive action to bring fiscal sanity to Washington,” Sessions said. “At this hearing, we are going to bring transparency to DOD’s financial practices and management of American taxpayer dollars, examine progress the agency has made towards achieving a clean audit, and review metrics to properly track progress of DOD’s efforts.”

Expected witnesses include Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell the Acting Comptroller and CFO at the DOD; Brett Mansfield, the Deputy Inspector General for Audit at the DOD’s Inspector General; Lt. General James H. Adams III, the Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources at the U.S. Marine Corps; and finally Asif Khan a top financial management official at the Government Accountability Office.