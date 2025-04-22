Tuesday, April 22, 2025

DOD to face Congressional hearing over failed audits

The Pentagon has failed seven consecutive audits and has a long history of trouble tracking how it spends its money...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Pentagon
The Pentagon / PHOTO: AP

(Casey Harper, The Center Square)  A U.S. House Oversight Subcommittee on Tuesday announced a hearing on the Pentagon’s inability to pass a fiscal audit.

Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions, R-Texas, said the “Tracking Progress: Updates to DOD’s Financial Management Scorecard” hearing will occur next Tuesday.

The Pentagon has failed seven consecutive audits and has a long history of trouble tracking how it spends its money and where its massive inventory of equipment is stored around the nation and abroad.

While Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continues to face controversy and pressure for his removal, the government efficiency promises of the Trump administration still stand. Hegseth has aggressively targeted spending on “woke” ideology and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, which had become commonplace in the DOD, in large part because of the previous administration.  

However, the Pentagon’s fiscal problems are more widespread and go beyond the DEI spending.

“President Trump and his administration are taking decisive action to bring fiscal sanity to Washington,” Sessions said. “At this hearing, we are going to bring transparency to DOD’s financial practices and management of American taxpayer dollars, examine progress the agency has made towards achieving a clean audit, and review metrics to properly track progress of DOD’s efforts.”

Expected witnesses include Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell the Acting Comptroller and CFO at the DOD; Brett Mansfield, the Deputy Inspector General for Audit at the DOD’s Inspector General; Lt. General James H. Adams III, the Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources at the U.S. Marine Corps; and finally Asif Khan a top financial management official at the Government Accountability Office.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
RFK Jr. Asked to Help Lawmen with Human Trafficking Hotline
Next article
Instead of ‘Drill, Baby, Drill,’ U.S. Rig Counts Falling, Layoffs Increasing

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com