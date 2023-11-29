Disney CEO Says He Wants to Rebuild, but Gives Few Details on Approach

(Eli Pacheco, Headline USA) Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed during a Tuesday night corporate “town hall” to make Disney “modern,” but he failed to offer direction on how the entertainment giant could rise from the woke-incurred damage.

“I feel that we’ve just emerged from a period of a lot of fixing to one of building again, and I can tell you building is a lot more fun than fixing,” Iger said.

Executives Josh D’Amaro, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro, and Dana Walden joined Iger onstage during the meeting at New York’s Amsterdam Theater. Although widely reported on, the event, which was moderated by ABC News’s David Muir, does not appear to have been broadcast publicly.

A recent financial report exposed the company’s pain points after experiencing widespread backlash to its woke agenda—including its public support for LGBT-centered child-grooming and its insufferable racial pandering.

Yet, the company has thus far refused to disavow its controversial stances, according to Newsmax.

In 2023, Disney cut 7,000 jobs and made many unflattering headlines. It says spending rollbacks will save $7.5 billion this year but gave no indication it would diverge from social issues that divide consumers.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s annual report warned investors of risks, citing a “key human capital management objective” as the threat.

“Making the workplace more engaging and exclusive” hurts Disney’s “reputation and brands,” it said, noting Disney’s insistence on creating a “diverse workforce.” That may have been a reference to the company’s decision to allow drag queens to perform in the traditionally female roles at its theme parks, puting some parents ill at ease.



Disney Princesses using Urinal 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/expBWsdCsD — TheQuestion (@TheQuestion5150) July 19, 2023

In the employee town hall, Iger said theme-park expansion ($60 billion in 10 years) would play a key role in the company’s long-term plans.

He also planned to launch an ESPN direct-to-consumer platform by 2025. He also said Disney’s movie studios needed a rebuild after a glut of films produced in recent years.

Iger failed to acknowledge the backlash from a woke relaunch of “Snow White” that got snagged in production delays.

Disney’s The Marvels, also rife with leftist concepts, crashed at the box office. However, Iger blamed “hero fatigue” and not “woke fatigue,” which repels conservative consumers and triggers boycotts.