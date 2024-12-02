Disney Actress Slams Black, Latino Men for Not Voting for Kamala

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Actress Jenifer Lewis appeared on Friday’s episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast and bashed black and Latino men who did not vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lewis claimed misogyny was the reason Harris lost the election to President-elect Donald Trump.

“They didn’t vote for her because she was a woman,” she said. “They didn’t care that she was smart and powerful, educated, beautiful, kind, joyful, fearless!”

The Black-ish actress continued her rant to host Stephen A. Smith and stated the vice president would have protected the country.

“She would have surrounded herself with great minds!” she added. “But keeping women in their place was more important to them!”

Lewis insanely alleged Trump would use the military and police to shoot black men in the back.

“Y’all done f***ed up,” she said. “We have f***ed up. End of story.”

The rant continued, as Lewis stated men voted for Trump because of self-loathing.

“They voted for [Trump] because they hate themselves,” she said. “And they see this thing [Trump] as powerful, that he’s gonna move mountains for them and make them rich, and unfortunately, black men, they want a man.”

Lewis also decided to compare Trump to Superman’s archenemy Lex Luthor.

“Lex Luthor is finally in the f***ing White House, what are you going to do about it?” she said.

However, this was not the first time the Disney actress—who voiced Mama Odie in The Princess and The Frog and Flo from the Cars series—criticized Trump.

Earlier in the year she compared the president-elect to Hitler.

Trump ended up securing more black votes than any Republican candidate did in roughly 50 years, according to Newsweek.

He also doubled his support with black men under 45.

Trump also captured 55% of the vote with Hispanic men, up 19 points from his 2020 run, according to Reuters.