Quantcast
Monday, December 2, 2024

Disney Actress Slams Black, Latino Men for Not Voting for Kamala

'She would have surrounded herself with great minds! But keeping women in their place was more important to them!'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Jenifer Lewis
Jenifer Lewis / IMAGE: ABC News via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Actress Jenifer Lewis appeared on Friday’s episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast and bashed black and Latino men who did not vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lewis claimed misogyny was the reason Harris lost the election to President-elect Donald Trump.

“They didn’t vote for her because she was a woman,” she said. “They didn’t care that she was smart and powerful, educated, beautiful, kind, joyful, fearless!”

The Black-ish actress continued her rant to host Stephen A. Smith and stated the vice president would have protected the country.

“She would have surrounded herself with great minds!” she added. “But keeping women in their place was more important to them!”

Lewis insanely alleged Trump would use the military and police to shoot black men in the back.

“Y’all done f***ed up,” she said. “We have f***ed up. End of story.”

The rant continued, as Lewis stated men voted for Trump because of self-loathing.

“They voted for [Trump] because they hate themselves,” she said. “And they see this thing [Trump] as powerful, that he’s gonna move mountains for them and make them rich, and unfortunately, black men, they want a man.”

Lewis also decided to compare Trump to Superman’s archenemy Lex Luthor.

“Lex Luthor is finally in the f***ing White House, what are you going to do about it?” she said.

However, this was not the first time the Disney actress—who voiced Mama Odie in The Princess and The Frog and Flo from the Cars series—criticized Trump.

Earlier in the year she compared the president-elect to Hitler.

Trump ended up securing more black votes than any Republican candidate did in roughly 50 years, according to Newsweek.

He also doubled his support with black men under 45.

Trump also captured 55% of the vote with Hispanic men, up 19 points from his 2020 run, according to Reuters.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jamie Raskin Challenges Jerry Nadler to Lead Dems’ #Resistance
Next article
REPORT: NYC Sheltering Nearly 60,000 Criminal Illegals

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com