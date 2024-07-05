Quantcast
DHS’s CISA Simulates Mass Shooting

'We are better equipped to protect students and educators from potential threats...'

Posted by Ken Silva
CISA
CISA / IMAGE: YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The agency in charge of fortifying the 2020 election is now apparently trying to protect schools from mass shootings.

The Homeland Security Department’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, announced last week that it held “a full-scale active shooter/reunification exercise” at Kettle Run High School and Greenville Elementary School in Virginia.

According to CISA, the drill involved a simulation of an active shooter scenario to evaluate and improve emergency response strategies. The exercise also purportedly focused on the reunification of affected students with local law enforcement, school administrators, teachers, and emergency medical services.

“The lessons we learn during joint exercises like this one underscore the critical importance of collaboration between federal, state, and local entities in ensuring the safety of our schools,” CISA’s David Mussington said.

“By working closely with Fauquier County Public Schools and the County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue System, we are better equipped to protect students and educators from potential threats.”

CISA has apparently been focusing on school shootings since 2022, according to its website. DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas and CISA Director Jen Easterly were at the inaugural National Summit on K-12 School Safety and Security  in October 2022.

Along with school shootings and election issues, CISA is also one of the government agencies that pressured social media platforms to censor content in 2020 via a shadowy network of academic agencies and government-funded organizations.

CISA created the “Election Integrity Partnership,” which was a  a consortium of “disinformation” academics led by Stanford University’s Stanford Internet Observatory.

According to the congressional findings, the EIP would generate “misinformation reports,” which the DHS would then present to social media companies to encourage them to censor certain content.

The DHS would tell the social media companies that they are under no legal obligation to act on the report’s recommendations. But the DHS would also warn that the misinformation reports might be provided to other law enforcement agencies.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

