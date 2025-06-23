Sunday, June 22, 2025

DHS Warning to Cops: 830% Increase in Seizures of Chinese Signal Jammers

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the closing ceremony for China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, March 13, 2023. Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva flew off to China on Tuesday to strengthen ties with his nation's biggest trade partner and win support for his long-shot push for peace in Ukraine. China and Brazil are expected to sign at least 20 bilateral agreements during Lula's two-day stay, according to the presidential palace. He will visit Shanghai and Beijing, and meet his counterpart Xi Jinping on Apr. 14. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) There’s been an 830% increase in the amount of U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizures of Chinese-manufactured signal jammers since 2021, posing a threat to law enforcement operations, according to a new Department of Homeland Security warning.

DHS issued the warning to law enforcement saying the increased amount of signal jammers being smuggled into the U.S. poses “a threat to public safety and civilian aviation.” CBP “has seen a roughly 830% increase in seizures since 2021, despite Chinese companies’ attempts to subvert inspection,” it said.

Signal jammers are often used “to disrupt a range of radio frequency channels, and pose a threat to emergency response, law enforcement and critical infrastructure,” the warning states.

Signal jammers are being used by a new organized theft ring that emerged under the Biden administration, South American Theft Groups (SATG). “South American illegal aliens jam calls to local police during home invasions or bank robberies in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia,” DHS said.

Under the Biden administration, as a record number of illegal border crossers made their way throughout the U.S., law enforcement officials recognized a similar trend of vehicle theft, targeted home burglaries and violent crimes, connecting them to SATG. SATG are believed to be run primarily by Columbian and Chilean nationals who either illegally entered the U.S. or exploited a visa program, law enforcement officials nationwide have found, The Center Square reported.

Officials from across the country testified before Congress about Chilean gang members committing violent crimes in residential neighborhoods only to learn they had been released into the country by the Biden administration, The Center Square reported.

Last year, Florida sheriffs identified SATG members targeting Asian Americans in six counties, The Center Square reported. By December, the NFL issued a security alert to players after professional football players’ homes were being targeted and broken into throughout the Midwest, The Center Square reported.

In Texas, DHS working with local authorities identified an SATG ring operating in Houston and Laredo tied to stolen merchandise in Minnesota, The Center Square reported.

In February of 2025, law enforcement in Texas “recovered a signal jammer while arresting an illegal alien from Chile,” DHS said.

“Signal jammers have been used by illegal aliens across the country to jam communications during police operations, bank robberies, burglaries, and other dangerous crimes,” a DHS spokesperson said.

“Under the vigilance of CBP, national security begins at America’s ports. As Chinese manufacturers attempt to smuggle signal jammers, we will continue to seize these tools of terrorism. President [Donald] Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem will always protect America’s critical infrastructure and law enforcement.”

Federal law prohibits “the private import, operation, marketing, or sale of any signal jamming equipment that interferes with law enforcement communications, GPS, or radar,” DHS says. Despite the signal jammers being manufactured in China, they are banned in Beijing for public use.

The SATG crime wave exploded in the U.S. as a record nearly 500,000 Columbian nationals illegally entered the U.S. under the Biden administration, The Center Square reported. Chilean national illegal entries also increased because many Haitians who illegally entered the country had Chilean passports and identification because they were living and working there, The Center Square has reported. Under the Biden administration, a record nearly 700,000 Haitians were reported illegally entering the U.S., The Center Square reported.

The DHS warning comes after a U.S. House report identified hundreds of Chinese espionage incidents within three years under the Biden administration, and after the greatest number of Chinese nationals illegally entered the U.S. in recorded history over the same time period – more than 176,000 nationwide, The Center Square exclusively reported.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
BREAKING: Judge to Order ‘Maryland Man’ Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Release before Trial

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com