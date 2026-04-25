DHS Official’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Unmasked as Defense Contractor

(José Niño, Headline USA) The ex-boyfriend who filed a complaint against Department of Homeland Security Deputy Assistant Secretary Julia Varvaro has been identified as Robert Bianchi, a defense contractor whose Maryland firm has raked in over $67 million in federal contracts.

The New York Post reported Thursday that Bianchi owns SDVO Solutions LLC, which performs IT and telecom work for the Department of Defense, Health and Human Services, and other agencies. Government records show nearly a third of the company’s contracts came in just fiscal years 2025 and 2026, with 2025 being its biggest year. The firm advertises itself as being run by a service disabled veteran CEO.

Bianchi and Varvaro had a three month relationship that “ended badly,” according to sources. That implosion led Bianchi to file a complaint with the DHS Office of Inspector General alleging Varvaro maintained a profile on the sugar daddy website Seeking and smoked marijuana while serving in the Trump administration.

NEW: We identified the ex-boyfriend of the DHS official who reported her to the government after their breakup. Sources say he was using the report as revenge after the relationship ended. Robert Bianchi, whose firm earned $67 million in government contracts in recent years, did… https://t.co/X6rVDhcXm4 — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) April 23, 2026

The Daily Mail first reported that “Robert B.” claimed to have spent “$30,000-$40,000 for vacations, Cartier jewelry, expensive handbags, and various shopping trips” on Varvaro. He complained that she often ordered the most expensive items on the menu when they dined together and took her on lavish trips to Aruba, Italy, and other destinations after they met on Hinge.

Sources dispute key parts of the complaint. One person with knowledge of the relationship claims Bianchi “added a lot of false information” to his DHS filing, including allegations of drug use and claims that sugar daddies paid for Varvaro’s tuition. The source said her parents actually covered her education.

“He was on those trips too and seemed to enjoy them,” the source asserted, noting that Bianchi voluntarily took Varvaro on the vacations. The source also said Varvaro was not suffering from “financial stress” during their relationship.

The age gap between the two has drawn particular attention. Bianchi, who is at least 57, “constantly bragged he dated 21-year-olds” and that Varvaro, 29, “was on the older end of his usual range,” according to the source.

Varvaro was placed on leave Wednesday after the complaint triggered an internal investigation. She holds a master’s degree and a PhD in homeland security and worked at FEMA before joining DHS as deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism in May 2025.

There is no indication that Bianchi received federal contracts as a result of his relationship with Varvaro.

“Horrible that it sets a stigma that if a relationship ends badly, the man can try to jeopardize your job and destroy your reputation,” the source told the Post. “For a man to think he has the authority to try and ruin a much younger woman just because he didn’t like the outcome is horrible.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino