Homeland Security IG Discredits Jan. 6 Committee’s ‘Star Witness’ Once and for All

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The fictitious story that President Donald Trump lunged toward his security detail and tried to grab the steering wheel to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has already been widely debunked.

But in case there was any doubt left, DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari’s report about the Secret Service’s security failures put the final nail that story, which was repeatedly told by Cassidy Hutchinson, the “star witness” of the Democrat-led January 6th Commission.

In his report released last week, the DHS IG said he interviewed Secret Service agents about the story. An untold number of agents said it was false, he said.

The DHS OIG has finally publicly released a redacted version of the January 6th DHS OIG USSS report. This 82-page report details the USSS’s failed response to multiple events on January 6, 2021. Chairman Loudermilk’s top takeaways and concerns:https://t.co/0OpdjSz3HS — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) August 2, 2024

“We asked [REDACTED] agents whether the President reached for the steering wheel of the limousine or lunged toward the detail lead when his request to go to the Capitol was denied, and [REDACTED] witnesses said those actions did not occur,” the report said, redacting the number of witnesses interviewed.

IG Cuffari further said that the White House Deputy Chief of Staff—whom Hutchinson claimed told her the story about Trump lunging at his security—claimed ignorance about the incident.

“I do not recall being made aware of any details about the President’s return trip to the White House and, as such, I do not recall speaking with anyone about it,” the former White House official told the DHS IG.

The DHS IG report comes nearly five months after the GOP-led House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight released its initial findings on the Jan. 6 protests. That report also debunked Hutchinson. The report also accused Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney of knowing that Hutchinson’s story was fake, but including it in their final report anyways.

“Reps. Thompson and Cheney were aware that the Secret Service agent driving the SUV on January 6 directly refuted Hutchinson‘s testimony. Despite this, they still included her testimony in the Final Report and insisted it was credible,” the report’s summary said.

Subcommittee on Oversight Chair Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., touted the fact that the DHS IG corroborated his initial findings.

“The DHS OIG report confirms what this Subcommittee has learned from first-hand witnesses who were interviewed by the Select Committee but whose testimony was never released publicly by the Select Committee,” he said last week.

Loudermilk has indicated that he may pursue criminal charges against the members of the Democratic January 6th Commission who destroyed or suppressed evidence about the Capitol Hill uprising.

According to Loudermilk, his subcommittee has recovered over one hundred deleted or password-protected files from the J6th Commission, including some files that were deleted days before Republicans took the majority.

The Jan. 6 Commission also hid multiple transcribed interviews of witnesses who had firsthand knowledge of Trump‘s actions on January, according to his subcommittee report.