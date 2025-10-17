Despite Government Shutdown, ICE Officers Arresting Violent Convicts

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) Working without pay during a federal shutdown, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers continue to arrest violent convicts, including those wanted by authorities.

The Trump administration “will not let the Democrats’ government shutdown prevent our law enforcement officers from securing our nation from the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. ICE law enforcement officers – who are working without pay because of the shutdown – will continue these kinds of targeted operations to remove murderers, pedophiles, and violent criminals from our streets to make America safe again,” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.

Several key arrests have been made in Texas, including a convicted felon and Asian Boys gang member who was wanted for murders in Texas and California.

ICE agents arrested Cambodian national Savin Seng in Victoria, Texas. Seng who initially entered the country in 1984, racked up convictions for burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence over the years, ICE said.

In April 2016, a federal immigration judge ordered his removal, which was never enforced. He remained in the U.S. illegally for nearly a decade and allegedly continued to commit violent crimes, including murder, ICE said. He is wanted for the murder of a woman in Victoria and of a man in North Hills, California, ICE said.

He was arrested after a brief manhunt ensued in Texas. During his arrest, authorities found a loaded firearm and extra 32-round magazine in his possession, ICE said. He faces a state homicide charge in Texas, a federal felony charge for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, and a state charge in California where he is wanted on allegations of murdering a man outside a North Hills strip club in 2022.

It wasn’t until the second Trump administration that he was arrested. The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety and Victoria Police Department assisted with his arrest.

ICE officers continued to arrest violent convicted felons nationwide over the weekend.

In Texas, they arrested Mexican nationals Adrian Alberto Morales-Maldonado, convicted of aggravated robbery in Hidalgo County; and Edgar Ivan Ponce-Aldaco, convicted of conspiracy to possess with the intent to sell or distribute more than 50 kilos of marijuana in Comstock, in Val Verde County, ICE said. They also arrested Mexican national Mario Godinez-Lopez, convicted of theft of property in Georgetown, and Honduran national Omar Andrade-Galvez, convicted of unlawful restraint in Austin, ICE said.

Women they arrested in Texas include Mexican nationals Ruth Gonzalez-Salazar, convicted of smuggling aliens in Brackettville, and Gregoria Salaz-Beltran, convicted four times for DWI in San Antonio, ICE said. She was also twice convicted for kill/poison/serious bodily injury animal cruelty in Waco, ICE said.

They also arrested Venezuelan national Yuliana Fernandez-Ledezma, who was convicted of abandoning or endangering a child in San Antonio, ICE said.

In other states, they arrested Mexican nationals Wenceslao Alvarez-Alvarez, convicted of importing a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit money laundering in Atlanta; Isidro Carrera-Rodriguez, convicted of third-degree assault and offensive touching in New Castle, Delaware; and German Morachel-Lopez, convicted of course sexual conduct against a child in Queens, New York, ICE said.

Also in New York, they arrested Mexican national Silvino Juan Martinez-Montesinos, convicted of course sexual conduct against a child in the first degree; and Russian national Boris Selioutsky, convicted of possession of child pornography transported in interstate commerce, ICE said.

In Florida, they arrested Duzzlie Rigby, from the Bahamas and a national of the Turks and Caicos Islands, who has 17 convictions for armed robbery, assault, battery, and carrying concealed weapon, ICE said. They also arrested Ecuadoran national Victor Rodriguez-Mercado, convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess, with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine while onboard a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the U.S., ICE said

In California, they arrested Mexican national Ruben Garibay Yanez, convicted for lewd lascivious acts with a child under 14; and Honduran national Aroldo Zavala-Murillo, convicted of lewd lascivious acts with a child under 14 or 15, ICE said.

In Virginia, they arrested Mexican national Luis Bautista-Perez, who was wanted by Mexican authorities for aggravated homicide, ICE said. He remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. He illegally entered the U.S. as a gotaway, ICE said.